With a challenging, rolling course and the seasonally, crisp morning weather, the 26th Annual Fort Bragg 10 Miler will start with a bang – literally, 8 a.m., Nov. 5.
“At 8 a.m. sharp, the Fort Bragg 10 Miler will begin with the firing of the howitzer,” said Jennifer Fayson, recreation specialist for the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “So many of our service members and their Families participate each year. It’s extremely exciting for the FMWR team as the cannon fires signifying the beginning of the race.”
The event is an FMWR activity to promote a healthy active lifestyle within the Fort Bragg community.
“We are encouraging a little friendly competition between units this year,” said Fayson. “We will not only be giving age group and overall awards, but also team awards. We look forward to seeing who will be the top team!”
The event is open to the public and entries will be accepted through 8 p.m., Nov. 4. There will be no race day registration. The fee to participate is $40 for military members and civilian participants are $50. Registration includes an event t-shirt, a finisher’s medal and a ticket for a free beer after the race.
Packet pick up will be between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Nov. 4, at the Fort Bragg Fairgrounds where participants can also register onsite.
