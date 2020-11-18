What trails do you use and like most? What would make that experience better? What are the most important new trail connections that should be made?
The N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) wants to hear from the public about North Carolina’s trails and how to make them better. The Great Trails State plan and network seeks to connect all counties and key destinations throughout the state to a growing network of strategic greenways. Other principal goals of the plan include:
Foster connections between urban and rural areas in all 100 counties.
Provide transportation options between where people live, work and play for people of all ages and abilities.
Create opportunities for conservation, recreation, education, physical health, environmental health, tourism, and economic prosperity.
Direct financial resources to plan, design, construct and connect the system.
Facilitate multi-jurisdictional partnerships to support, develop, manage, and maintain the system
DOT recently collected more than 13,000 responses to a public survey. The next step is to collect feedback on the statewide trails network plan draft.
The public is encouraged to review the maps and provide feedback on the Great Trails State network draft. The link to the Public Input page is provided here: https://publicinput.com/ncgreattrailsstate.
All comments are due by Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.
