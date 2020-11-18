Weymouth Woods 50 Mile Trail Run and Relay_18 Jan 20

File photo: A runner competing in the Weymouth Woods 50 Mile Trail Run and Relay at the Weymouth Woods Nature Preserve on Jan. 21, 2020. Photo by Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

 Timothy L. Hale

What trails do you use and like most? What would make that experience better? What are the most important new trail connections that should be made?

The N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT) wants to hear from the public about North Carolina’s trails and how to make them better. The Great Trails State plan and network seeks to connect all counties and key destinations throughout the state to a growing network of strategic greenways. Other principal goals of the plan include:

Foster connections between urban and rural areas in all 100 counties.

Provide transportation options between where people live, work and play for people of all ages and abilities.

Create opportunities for conservation, recreation, education, physical health, environmental health, tourism, and economic prosperity.

Direct financial resources to plan, design, construct and connect the system.

Facilitate multi-jurisdictional partnerships to support, develop, manage, and maintain the system

DOT recently collected more than 13,000 responses to a public survey. The next step is to collect feedback on the statewide trails network plan draft.​​​​​

The public is encouraged to review the maps and provide feedback on the Great Trails State network draft. The link to the Public Input page is provided here: https://publicinput.com/ncgreattrailsstate.

​​All comments are due by Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.​​ ​

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days