For the first time in a century, Thanksgiving morning will come and go without a celebration of horse, hound and community in an open field in horse country.
Moore County Hounds’ annual Blessing of the Hounds and opening meet have been open to the public since the hunt’s inception in 1914. These days, the crowd of onlookers can number more than 1,000 when the weather cooperates.
Most arrive at Buchan Field off of May Street hours early and convene around elaborate breakfast spreads to watch as 150 horses and riders in their traditional scarlet coats, plus 60 Pennmarydel foxhounds, slowly congregate in the field before the blessing.
In light of the event’s potential to aid in the spread of coronavirus, Moore County Hounds has canceled this year’s public blessing.
“I truly am sorry that we can’t do it, but honestly the trends are going very much in the wrong direction,” said Cameron Sadler, one of Moore County Hounds’ masters and a lifelong member. “At this point a week away I’m glad we decided not to have a very public event where people can’t help but be close together.”
Instead, the hunt is planning to offer a glimpse behind the scenes of a traditional opening meet.
They’ll bless the hounds early this year, and record the ceremony for inclusion in a video that will be available for viewing online Thanksgiving morning.
Since author James Boyd founded the Moore County Hounds at Weymouth after he returned from studying in the United Kingdom, the hunt has covered the same grounds — now protected as the Walthour-Moss Foundation. Recognized by the Master of Foxhounds Association in 1920, the Moore County Hounds are the oldest hunt in North Carolina and among the oldest in the country.
But the hunt’s rich traditions extend beyond its storied history, to the timeless ritual of rising before dawn to prepare the horses and hounds for hours in relentless pursuit of a fox.
The hunt has taped those scenes of its junior riders preparing their mounts, and of huntsman Lincoln Sadler readying his hounds, to give viewers an idea of what goes into the crisp turnouts and gleaming horses of each horse and rider Thanksgiving morning.
“It’s a little bit of what goes into the morning of, and we’ll actually have a taped blessing,” said Sadler. “Everybody will not be wearing their scarlet coats; they’ll be wearing their browns and greens and blues because that’s what we wear before opening day.”
That video will be posted to Moore County Hounds’ social media feeds, as well as the “Thanksgiving Day Blessing of the Hounds and Opening Meet” Facebook event page.
Moore County Hounds will still hold their opening meet, but as a traditional long hunt on the Moss Foundation rather than a spectator-friendly event.
After this year though, the future of the Blessing of the Hounds as a public event is secure. Though much of Buchan Field has been sold and developed as small horse farms, the 12-acre portion where the blessing has been staged since 2015 will remain open in perpetuity.
The event has cycled through some of the most iconic locations in Moore County’s storied equestrian history.
In 1942, W. Ozell “Pappy” and Virginia Moss were asked by the single surviving Boyd brother to continue the hunt and built Mile Away Farm, named for its distance from Southern Pines, nearby. They proceeded to expand the 2,000 acres of foxhunting lands amassed by the Boyds and conserve it as the Walthour-Moss Foundation for future generations’ equestrian use.
Buchan Field is so named as the site where John Buchan settled in the vicinity of what is now Southern Pines in the late 18th century, becoming one of the first Scots to begin farming in the area.
As part of the hunt lands surrounding Mile Away Farm, Buchan Field is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
When the Moss’ heirs put the property up for sale a few years ago, Preserve the Sandhills, Inc. began fundraising. The nonprofit bought the 12 acres on Mile Away Lane earlier this fall, and Moore County Hounds is helping fundraise toward the $180,000 balance of its loan.
Last year, the hunt sold premium tailgating spaces at the Blessing of the Hounds to put toward the purchase of the property.
Preserve the Sandhills is setting up a new donation system this week, and information on how to contribute will be shared along with images and videos of this year’s blessing.
