About 100 people gathered in the Southern Pines Downtown Park on Tuesday evening, carrying signs to express their concern over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.
“The biggest thing is that people try to be hush in a small town and are scared to speak up, but everyone’s voice matters,” said Rylee Bowman, a recent high school graduate and manager of downtown Southern Pines Store Manifest Boutique, who organized the event via social media. “I want to live that, and I want to preach that.”
The protestors soon took to the sidewalks, and Southern Pines police helped the group cross Broad Street safely. People of all ages carried handmade signs reading “bans off our bodies,” and “abortion is healthcare,” shouting “abort the court” and “my body, my choice” while taking laps around downtown.
On the second lap, marchers were met by 20-year-old Ilona Schwartz, who stood alone chanting, “not your body, not your choice.” Later two men, one with a young girl, joined Schwartz to discuss, with protestors, their opinions in favor of the Supreme Court ruling.
As tensions and voices rose, officers intervened to keep physical space between the two parties. Protestors soon moved on to take another lap around Broad street — on their return, they were again met by the two counter protestors and continued heated discussion under the watchful eye of police.
Bowman said while she expected pushback, she was surprised at how high tensions rose. Still, the experience wouldn’t deter her from protesting again. “Women have a choice to do what they’d like with their body, just like men do,” she said. “No one’s rights should be taken away no matter what.”
A second demonstration, organized by mother and military spouse Vanessa Senem, is the “Women’s March for Reproductive Rights – Southern Pines” set for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Southern Pines.
