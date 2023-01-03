District Attorney Michael Hardin said his office closed 1,673 felony cases last year in Moore County Superior Court, surpassing the combined number of cases closed by the previous administration in the two years before he took office.
The number of cases closed in 2022 was down slightly from 2021, when Hardin first became the top law enforcement official for the then-new 29th prosecutorial district, which combines Moore and Hoke counties. Still, he has maintained a much higher rate of disposition compared with his predecessor Maureen Krueger, whose office closed only 1,376 cases from 2019 to 2020.
Hardin’s team prosecuted several long-pending cases in 2022, including one that had been held up for over five years.
That case involved Malik Crawford, an Aberdeen man who was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder in the 2016 slaying of Jalinda Campbell, a 12-year-old who was fatally shot on the porch of her duplex apartment in Southern Pines. Crawford finally pleaded guilty this past February and was sentenced to at least five years in prison.
Some of the other individuals convicted last year of major crimes in Moore County include:
• Gregory Gay, a Southern Pines man who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after fatally shooting his brother at Creston Commons Apartments in 2019;
• Sherman Purcell and Jamie Dawkins, who both pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the 2018 killing of Robert Davis, a 65-year-old DJ who was shot to death at his home in Southern Pines;
• Patrick Stubbs and Edward Allbrooks, who both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2020 shooting of Jeremy Daron Taylor, a 40-year-old whose body was found lying on White Rock Road in Vass. A third defendant, Laura McLean, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact.
• Jeremy Scott Sheffield, a Carthage man who was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to a litany of sex crimes involving a child;
• Terry Lee Hardin, a Pinehurst man, not related to the district attorney, who will spend at least 38 years behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes against a child.
In addition to securing those high-profile convictions, Hardin’s office in Hoke County oversaw the prosecution of Tillman Freeman, a Fayetteville man who was found guilty last year of fatally stabbing his two young daughters in 2017. He was sentenced to death.
More than 15,714 misdemeanor cases were disposed of in Moore County last year, including dozens of drunken driving cases that had been pending since 2021.
Over 50 DWI cases dating back to at least July 2021 were scheduled for trial as part of a special, week-long court session that ran from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21. Setting aside the week “to concentrate on these cases and trying to get them closed” was helpful to prosecutors, Hardin said in an interview at the time.
“We identified this last year as an option to give some time specifically to these cases because they take more time to try than your average district court case,” Hardin said in a phone interview. “If you’re trying these during the regular sessions of court, it ties court up with just these cases, which can take a half a day sometimes to try depending on what the evidence is.”
2022 also saw the creation of a new assistant district attorney position to help manage increasing caseloads in the fast-growing district. Hardin credited state Sen. Tom McInnis and Rep. Jamie Boles for securing funding for the position.
In a statement on Friday, Hardin said he and his staff “are thankful to be serving this community and are looking forward to continuing to serve.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
