The Moore County Board of Education has scaled back its threats to flout the state’s school calendar law but is hedging its bets that the law might change before the start of the 2024 school year.
Next week, the board will consider putting a pair of potential 2024-2025 academic calendars up for public feedback. Both have been formulated by a committee of teachers, parents, staff and administrators.
One conforms to laws that since 2004 have forced most of North Carolina’s traditional public schools to wait until late August to start the year. The other calls to start nearly three weeks earlier and end the first semester before winter break. The board got a first look at both during their work session on Monday.
“The board had asked us to do two calendars: one with a traditional calendar and one that is an early-start calendar,” said Mike Metcalf, Moore County Schools’ chief officer for academics and student support services.
Moore County Schools has tried to circumvent the calendar law on several occasions in the past. Former state Rep. Jamie Boles was among many legislators supportive of bills to give local school districts more say in when they start. But those bills never gained traction in the state Senate.
Last year the previous school board approved a resolution protesting the law, which it criticized as serving primarily summer tourism interests — and the supply of teenagers for seasonal employment — rather than students’ academic needs.
The law has always been unpopular with educators and school officials, since it places high school final exams in mid-January, two weeks after the holidays.
Of the state’s 115 public school districts, 14 have received state waivers allowing them to open earlier than the law would otherwise allow. Year-round schools and early college high schools formally designated as “cooperative innovative” schools are also exempt. Most of the districts operating under waivers are located in the western part of North Carolina.
Moore County’s school board had also discussed revisiting the upcoming 2023 academic calendar, following the lead of a handful of other North Carolina school districts to openly flout the law.
But just last month Union County’s board of education backtracked on its approved 2023-2024 calendar to move the scheduled start date from Aug. 9 to Aug. 28 after being sued for the earlier start date.
The state tourism industry is working against local districts who have tried to start earlier. In a letter dated Jan. 20, the NC REALTORS, the NC Restaurant and Lodging Association, the NC. Hospitality Alliance, the NC Travel Industry Association and NC Travel and Tourism Coalition opposed the Moore County Board of Education’s consideration of a noncompliant 2023 school calendar.
North Carolina law currently requires schools to start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.
State legislators are mounting a new effort to change that, though. Freshman Rep. Neal Jackson, who represents Moore and Randolph counties, has proposed a new bill that would allow public school districts to start as early as Aug. 10.
“This bill is the response to the numerous requests of our local school officials and parents who desire a schedule that works best for our students and their future scholastic goals,” Jackson said in a news release Monday.
Primary co-sponsors of the legislation include Speaker Pro Tempore Sarah Stevens, Rep. Donnie Loftis and Rep. Brian Biggs. State Rep. Ben Moss, whose district also includes Moore County, is listed as a secondary sponsor.
Moore County Schools’ calendar committee has proposed a potential Aug. 7 start to the 2024-2025 school year. Under that calendar, the first semester would end on Dec. 19 and the school year would end on May 23.
“We’ve had many conversations and feedback from the public with their desire to be able to end the first semester prior to the December holiday,” Metcalf said. “This calendar would allow us to do that, if we were allowed to put this calendar into effect.”
Board Vice-Chair David Hensley said that starting school earlier than the state currently allows is the only way to end the first semester before winter break without virtually eliminating the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
“Every state I know of in the country, plus every school in North Carolina that’s not bound by this statute — our universities, our community colleges and our private schools — they all end their semester before the Christmas break. Why? It’s for the students’ mental health,” he said.
“What this law forces our students to do is they have to stress, they have to worry about final exams, they have to worry about term papers at a time when they shouldn’t be worried about all of that.”
The compliant calendar proposed would start school on Aug. 26, end the first semester on Jan. 17 and end the school year on June 11.
Both proposed calendars include 180 school days and 1,068 classroom hours. The state requires a minimum of 1,025 hours. Spring break in both proposed calendars is scheduled March 10-14 to align with Sandhills Community College, and April includes a five-day Easter weekend.
During its business meeting on Monday, the board will consider putting both calendars up for public input. The board will review that feedback in the spring when it considers adopting a calendar.
“Parents might not be aware that there's things going on on the state level causing us to need two of them,” said board member Shannon Davis. “It might even encourage them to reach out to the state level and make some recommendations themselves.”
