Unspent funds from Moore County Schools’ current budget, mostly from unfilled teaching positions, may mitigate the school board’s request of the county for the 2023-2024 school year.
Administrators told the board on Monday that they predict about $2.2 million in local cost increases to maintain the schools’ existing level of staffing and programs. That includes state-driven salary and benefit increases for employees paid with county funds, increases in the local salary supplement based on teachers’ years of experience and inflation-related increases in the cost of utilities, materials and fuel.
While North Carolina public school districts use a combination of money from state, federal and county governments to fund their operations, many costs — including base teacher salaries — are determined by the General Assembly. The $1.4 million projected to pay local employees on par with state-paid ones is an estimate that won’t be pinned down until the state approves its own budget later this year.
“We do have a lot of locally paid employees and if it does go to the very high side it could really eat away at our fund balance to try to make sure we pay those state-mandated rates,” said Tina Edmonds, the district’s executive officer for budget and finance.
Growth in charter school enrollment also accounts for part of what administrators call “fixed” cost increases. Moore County Schools covers the county’s obligation to fund the education of both traditional public and charter school students evenly. That total figure is nearly $3 million for the current year, or almost 10 percent of the district’s local allowance for operations.
On top of all of that, the school board would typically ask the county to provide additional funding to cover costs that the board is currently using previously banked savings to pay for.
Last year, the school board had allocated $1.7 million to balance this year’s budget. That covered part of a systemic pay increase for “classified” support staff and new teaching positions for fourth and fifth grade classrooms as well as a second counselor at Crain’s Creek Middle School.
But administrators are anticipating that the fund balance will remain largely untouched by the end of the school year. That’s because Moore County Schools has consistently had about 40 teaching jobs, along with a handful of teacher assistant and custodian positions, open throughout the school year.
Those lapsed salaries themselves account for $3.3 million. About half of that has been reprogrammed to cover substitute teachers and employee overtime — for instance, for teachers who cover other classes during their planning period and then spend extra time working outside of the school day.
Superintendent Tim Locklair is proposing that the board roll the remaining $1.6 million in lapsed salary over to next year’s budget.
“So really, the net effect is we didn’t dip into our fund balance this year like we thought because with the savings on unpaid salaries, we’re reimbursing the fund balance,” said Vice-Chair David Hensley.
So Locklair is proposing that the board request a $2.3 million funding increase from the county commissioners this year to cover new cost increases. That would amount to a $36.8 million total local allocation if approved.
Currently administrators are predicting $95 million in projected state funding and $18 million in federal money for a $162 million overall budget.
Locklair is also proposing that the board allocate $350,000 to the alternative school at Pinckney to expand the program to sixth grade students and offer virtual programs.
The only other expansion he has proposed is an additional middle school assistant principal. Currently New Century and Crain’s Creek each have one full-time assistant principal and another assistant principal who divides her time between the two schools. Adding another position for each school to have a pair of assistant principals would bring them in line with staffing at West Pine and Southern middle schools.
Locklair suggested that the board use banked Medicaid reimbursement funds to cover the full $440,000 in new costs.
“I believe you could support it, conservatively, for three to five years with this and over time we would identify other funding sources to support this expansion and this additional assistant principal,” he said.
Board Chair Robert Levy asked Locklair to add measures to bring down middle school class sizes, as well as offer district-level assistance with individualized education programs for students with special needs and learning disabilities. Levy, who returned to the board Monday after a month-long absence due to a serious illness, also critiqued the overall budget for not explicitly addressing the district’s low-performing schools.
“We have certain goals, and they include reduction of the education gap and they include getting rid of our F-rated schools. … Yet I don’t see the focus, especially, on the F-rated schools,” he said.
“Our budget speaks volume about our priorities. It’s not how much we’re asking for in the budget but it is what we’re asking for in the budget.”
Board member Pauline Bruno, a retired special education teacher, echoed the suggestion to add an IEP coordinator.
“It is such a tough job to get everybody — the parents, the principal, the nurses, the psychologist, whoever else is needed in an IEP meeting. It takes a lot of time to get everybody together,” she said. “So I agree with Bob, I think that’s important. It takes a tremendous weight off of a teacher.”
Locklair said that might be a job for more than one person, since 13 percent of Moore County Schools students — some 1,700 children — are considered exceptional children.
Levy suggested that the district could create a position specifically to support IEP implementation at low-performing schools to start out.
“There are various ways we can do it so it doesn’t all of a sudden heap a whole bunch of money onto something,” he said.
Hensley, who chairs the board’s budget committee, said he supports a “zero growth” budget that only applies new local funding to state-mandated salary increases. He said that he plans to direct an internal review of spending that may ultimately reallocate existing resources to the district’s low-performing schools.
“Just because we’re keeping the pot of money the same size, that doesn’t mean that the superintendent and his team is not redirecting that money or re-targeting it toward things in support of our strategic plan,” he said.
“There’s all kinds of things that we’re already doing to fix our F-rated schools. Just because there's not a line item saying we need another $1 million or whatever for a given school does not mean that we’re not putting focus on it.”
Public feedback on the superintendent’s proposed budget can be submitted online at www.ncmcs.org. Locklair is scheduled to present a revised budget proposal for board consideration and approval in April.
(3) comments
Hensley's philosophy: If we make teaching conditions in MoCo so unbearable that we lose 10-15 percent (or more) of our teachers, think of the savings!
"There's all kinds of things we're doing to fix our "F" rated schools." What specifically is being done to fix those schools? I'd think parents would want those "things" specifically enumerated and measured over the upcoming new year. Also, is there any consideration to increasing the local supplement to teacher salaries from the current 8%? I sure hope there is. We shouldn't forget that between November, 2021 and November, 2022 our highest paid 22 County employees received an average 18.5% pay raise. ( Inflation) If the County could find the money for that, which amounted to about $450,000. I'd think we could find the money necessary to grant teachers an increase in their supplement of at least 2% to bring it to 10% which is what Cumberland County grants their teachers.
John Misiaszek
Well said Mr. Misiaszek[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.