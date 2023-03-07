TEASER: Moore County Schools (Version 1)
File photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Unspent funds from Moore County Schools’ current budget, mostly from unfilled teaching positions, may mitigate the school board’s request of the county for the 2023-2024 school year.

Administrators told the board on Monday that they predict about $2.2 million in local cost increases to maintain the schools’ existing level of staffing and programs. That includes state-driven salary and benefit increases for employees paid with county funds, increases in the local salary supplement based on teachers’ years of experience and inflation-related increases in the cost of utilities, materials and fuel.

Karl Williams

Hensley's philosophy: If we make teaching conditions in MoCo so unbearable that we lose 10-15 percent (or more) of our teachers, think of the savings!

Barbara Misiaszek

"There's all kinds of things we're doing to fix our "F" rated schools." What specifically is being done to fix those schools? I'd think parents would want those "things" specifically enumerated and measured over the upcoming new year. Also, is there any consideration to increasing the local supplement to teacher salaries from the current 8%? I sure hope there is. We shouldn't forget that between November, 2021 and November, 2022 our highest paid 22 County employees received an average 18.5% pay raise. ( Inflation) If the County could find the money for that, which amounted to about $450,000. I'd think we could find the money necessary to grant teachers an increase in their supplement of at least 2% to bring it to 10% which is what Cumberland County grants their teachers.

John Misiaszek

Malcolm Hall

Well said Mr. Misiaszek[thumbup]

