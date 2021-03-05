A proposed addition to Pinehurst’s development ordinances on landscaping would introduce requirements for the placement of trees on residential lots.
The change is designed to encourage developers and homebuilders to retain existing trees where possible.
The Village Council’s initial review of the proposed tree preservation ordinance during its work session on Tuesday was several years in coming. Pinehurst has long sought ways to regulate the removal of trees on private property.
Preserving indigenous vegetation and maintaining the continuity of the community’s appearance have been stated goals of the village from its original 1981 land use policy through to the comprehensive plan adopted in 2019. That most recent document compels the village’s leaders to enhance the Pinehurst Development Ordinance’s existing standards for tree planting and preservation.
In the two years since, Pinehurst’s planning and zoning board has worked with village staff to fine-tune new regulations that can be enforced within the scope of the village’s right to mandate buffering between lots.
The planning board unanimously voted earlier this month to recommend that the village approve the proposed tree preservation ordinance.
“It has been a long time in the making and I appreciate the efforts of everybody involved to try to wrestle this thing to the ground in a way that we think is supportable given the limitations that are put on us by the general statutes,” said Village Manager Jeff Sanborn.
If adopted, the proposed ordinance would primarily apply to single-family residential development: both the development of currently vacant lots and “redevelopment” of property to expand an existing building’s floor space by 50 percent or more.
The proposal also introduces a permit process for clearing and grading activity. Applications for clearing and grading will have to be accompanied by a tree survey of the property in question.
A public hearing is scheduled during the Village Council’s March 9 meeting.
Pinehurst’s development ordinance establishes a minimum number of specimen trees that must remain on a lot. That number varies from four to 16, based on the zoning district and size of the lot. Specimen trees are defined as holly, longleaf pine and magnolia trees, or any tree with a trunk diameter of at least 24 inches.
The new ordinance under consideration would instead outline front, rear, and side “buffer yards” on each lot and set guidelines for the number of trees to be planted in those areas based on the linear footage of those property lines.
“There are existing tree requirements in our ordinances. The requirement is not new, we are just now creating buffers,” said Darryn Burich, Pinehurst’s planning director. “We’re enhancing it, we’re extending it a little bit.”
The proposal would require one qualifying tree per 15 linear feet in the front buffer yard, one tree per 25 linear feet in the rear yard, and one tree per 35 linear feet in the side yards of each lot. Qualifying trees are specimen trees, or “protected” trees of at least eight inches in diameter.
The tree requirement calculation for front yards would be made based on each lot’s street frontage, less 20 feet to account for the installation of a driveway.
“It’s going to be a sliding scale: the bigger the lot, the longer the lot lines, hence the more trees that would be planted and more buffering that would be needed,” said Senior Planner Alex Cameron.
That system also includes an incentive to retain larger existing trees where feasible. The proposal introduces “tree credits” granted for any tree over 12 inches in diameter that’s retained on the property. Additional tree credits would be granted for larger trees, in four-inch increments. So a tree 24 inches in diameter, if left in place, could account for four trees that otherwise would have to be planted there.
The proposal also provides Pinehurst’s staff the latitude to provide credit for existing trees between three and eight inches in diameter where there’s a limited selection of trees on the lot. As it’s written, it won’t allow for trees in public rights-of-way to be counted toward the requirements.
“We know it’s not perfect. We know because it’s new, it’s uncharted territory for us, there might be some impacts and some unintended consequences,” said Cameron. “But we feel like we’ve crafted an ability for staff to objectively apply certain standards to still meet the intent.”
Councilwoman Judy Davis questioned the reasoning behind requiring one tree per 15 feet in front buffer areas. Burich said that’s a basic guideline for spacing trees sufficiently to allow for healthy growth.
“Throughout the history of this community the priority has always been on that front yard area, and that’s in line with where all the street activity and all the other stuff you might want to buffer it from,” he said.
But Davis anticipated that the new ordinance will eventually have the greatest bearing on infill and redevelopment projects, where adding more front buffer trees might have a less than desirable aesthetic effect, and suggested that be changed to one tree per 20 feet..
“A lot of those houses are in the village, they’ve got lovely tree-lined right-of-ways,” she said.
“All of that is really about that vista you get looking at the Carolina (hotel.) That was one of my issues with the Greens (apartment complex on Magnolia Road): there was no vista there; it was just plunked right on the edge of the road. I think definitely trees will help, but we also don’t want to cloud up the beauty of the property.”
Under the new ordinances, single-family residential properties that are modified without exceeding a 50 percent square footage expansion would be held to the current minimum number of trees per dwelling.
If the proposed tree preservation requirements in single-family zoning districts are adopted, the Pinehurst Development Ordinance’s existing language on landscaping and screening would continue to apply to commercial development.
“We’re not hearing complaints about commercial standards, so if the standard for the commercial district is working, with exception of clearing and grading, then we felt like we could just leave that piece of it as it is right now,” said Kathy Liles, a planning consultant who helped craft the proposal.
The Village Council will be participating remotely in the March 9 meeting and public hearing. Residents who would like to speak may attend the meeting at Village Hall or email input to the village clerk at publiccomments@vopnc.org to be read during the hearing. The Village Council will also observe at least a 24-hour period following the hearing for additional comments to be submitted before a vote is called.
