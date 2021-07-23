A proposed 32-unit residential and office space mixed use complex eyed for a small parcel sandwiched between U.S. 1 and West Southern Pines could be a bellwether for how development efforts progress along this stretch of highway.
On Thursday, the Southern Pines Planning Board voted 3-3, a stalemate in effect, neither offering a recommendation for nor against a conditional use permit request for Village Walk.
Local builder Marcel Goneau and Mike Nichols of Paramount Engineering, on behalf of Tams Properties, LLC, submitted plans for six buildings on the two-acre tract at 660 SW Service Road, near the Morganton Road exit. The design calls for a mix of townhouses, condominiums, a small children’s play area and five office units. Overall, they anticipated the project would provide an “appropriate transition” between the divided highway — where neighboring properties include a daycare and two hotels — and the existing single-family community immediately behind the tract.
The site is currently zoned for commercial office space which includes multi-family development as a conditional use.
Earlier this year, the Southern Pines Village Council voted 3-2 against a rezoning request for a large, indoor storage facility proposed for this same tract. That plan drew considerable opposition from residents of the West Southern Pines community. Neighbors on South Hale Street, in particular, expressed concern about the scale of the storage building, its potential tax impacts on surrounding properties, increased traffic and potential crime in the area, among other issues.
The new mixed use development project, as presented Thursday, also ran into opposition from neighbors. They voiced concerns about how 32 new housing units would impact local traffic, and whether the residential options would be affordable for people living in the immediate area.
In general, affordable housing refers to units that can be purchased or afforded by people living below the median household income of an area.
Moore County’s median family income is estimated at $76,561 according to N.C. Department of Commerce (2019). The median household family income for Southern Pines is approximately $65,969; however, deriving data from the U.S. Census block identified for the West Southern Pines community indicates a family median income closer to $30,000-$35,000 annually.
Felicia Winfield said the residents of West Southern Pines inherited a legacy as one of the first incorporated African American municipalities in North Carolina. The community was later forcibly annexed into the larger town.
“We take this seriously because we feel that what is built here has to reflect our community’s characteristics and heritage,” Winfield said, noting the houses proposed would be priced above the area’s median income. “I believe it is the intention of the developer to market these units to higher income professionals… . Too often developers come into West Southern Pines and want to build but do not give consideration to the residents.”
Other neighbors expressed concern about potential increases to property taxes if the newer homes are valued higher. But the larger, more hypothetical concern lay in whether the project would benefit the community.
Goneau responded that “everything seems to be focusing as if this project is being built strictly for people of West Southern Pines to purchase.” He noted that some in the community could afford to purchase in the proposed development, if they chose, and others could not.
“We have a lot of great people moving into the community and a lot of them cannot afford what we have going on in Southern Pines. This will open up some opportunities for families that cannot afford some of the housing coming into other parts of Southern Pines. I’m trying to offer more housing opportunities, and that is something supported by our UDO,” Goneau said, referring to the town’s development code. “I feel that more housing opportunities, that is a benefit for Southern Pines at large.”
Planning Board member Kim Wade said one of the town’s revitalization goals for West Southern Pines is to create jobs. She noted that a project such as an assisted living facility on this site would provide employment opportunities to the immediate neighborhood.
“My position is that whatever is built there, we want to make sure we are able to benefit from that structure. There is a list of things that could be built there that would benefit West Southern Pines.”
Planning Board member Lemuel Dowdy said he disagreed with the impression that nobody in West Southern Pines could afford to move into the development. He also said the project might attract former residents interested in living close to the old community, “but in a more upscale facility.”
“I do also think the preferences of people who live in West Southern Pines, the heartfelt expression of pride in their community, should be listened to and should be taken into account,” Dowdy said.
Planning Board member Carter Cooper also took issue with an interpretation voiced by neighbors that development criteria for approving a project includes a benefit, not just protection against adverse scenarios.
“We always have to weigh the community's interest as a whole. It is much harder for me to accept there has to be a benefit (to specific use/neighbor) and not look at whether it is a benefit to the entire community. I see this project as something that would connect West Southern Pines and Southern Pines.”
Planning Board member Diane Westbrook also viewed the plans more favorably for those already residing in the area and those who want to live there, “I saw great possibilities of what could be done.”
Planning Board Chairman Gary Carroll said he personally was not in favor of the high density proposed in the project, but agreed with Westbrook that the conditional use requested was a reasonable option and good use of this specific tract.
