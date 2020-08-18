Site plan for a proposed townhome development in Carthage

Site plan for a proposed townhome development in Carthage.

 Image courtesy SNS Engineering

The Carthage Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a conditional zoning request for a proposed subdivision near U.S. 15-501.

Plans presented to the board call for 108 townhomes spread across 18 buildings on Savannah Gardens Drive. The development will feature a swimming pool, playground and other amenities.

David Chapman, the developer, needed the 15-acre property to be rezoned in order to build the townhomes. Residential development was not allowed under the previous zoning, which placed the parcel under the town’s Highway Commercial District.

The request was granted with several conditions, one of which requires the developer to submit a traffic impact analysis prepared by a certified transportation engineer. The developer must also provide the town with a stormwater management analysis using the “latest methodology” required by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, according to the resolution approved by commissioners.

Tom Robinson, the town manager, said he was initially “skeptical” of the proposed subdivision, which he felt looked “different from anything else we have in Carthage.” Addressing the commissioners, Robinson said his opinion changed after he and other members of town’s staff visited a similarly designed development in Durham.

“It was really nice looking, and it looks like it would be a very nice addition to the community,” Robinson said. “Quite frankly, I think it’s something that will be very positive for the town.”

The resolution approving the zoning request was unanimously approved by the board following a public hearing, but the site plan and preliminary plat for the project must still be approved by Robinson before construction begins.

During the hearing, some residents expressed concern about increased traffic and stormwater runoff in connection with the development. One woman, who did not identify herself to the board, said she felt the town should have notified additional homeowners of the public hearing.

Chapman had been in talks to buy Little River Resort from a Texas private equity firm that currently owns the 640-acre property. Dorothy Dutton, the town clerk, on Tuesday said a different developer now holds the option to purchase the resort, but Chapman still hopes to acquire the property if that deal falls through.

