Under a proposed amendment to Moore County’s Unified Development Ordinance, developers would no longer be required to go through the costly process of having stormwater management plans drawn up before a subdivision receives preliminary approval.
The change was discussed during a special meeting of the Moore County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday. Debra Ensminger, planning director for the county, explained that the current stormwater management requirement was a point of “major discussion” during a recent meeting of the county’s planning board.
“Our ordinance currently says that as part of the application process, a stormwater management plan is required,” she said, adding that after a preliminary plat for a new subdivision is approved by the commissioners, the “next step (would be) for the applicant to go to their engineer and say ‘start the process.’”
This differs from the current policy, which requires developers to submit a plan to the commissioners when applying to build a subdivision in the county’s jurisdiction. Engineers can charge as much as $75,000 to create a stormwater management plan, according to Ensminger.
“If we require that on the front-end, that’s really costing that person a lot of money to get approval,” she said. “What if it’s denied and I’ve already spent $75,000?”
A similar scenario played out in August, when the commissioners voted to deny an application from a developer who sought to build a major subdivision on Union Church Road in Carthage.
“That developer did spend a lot of money to get (the plan) to us and he doesn’t have anything really to show for it other than an empty bank account,” Commissioner Nick Picerno said on Wednesday.
The amendment is one of several proposed changes to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance, which was last revised in 2016. Chad Meadows of CodeWright Planners in Durham said the other updates are mostly meant to bring the document into compliance with current laws while also making it easier to read and comprehend.
“By and large and for the most part we did not make any substantive change to the standards you guys have on your books,” Meadows told the commissioners. “We did make some procedural changes, but substantive rules like district requirements, dimensional standards and what uses are permitted in districts — none of that changed. We just reformatted it.”
The document, he added, has “been through a very rigorous review.”
“This thing has been under the microscope, and I think it’s pretty strong,” Meadows said. “I think it’s a great UDO. I’m certainly proud of it. I hope you will be proud of it. I think it’s going to serve you well.”
The commissioners are expected to vote on adoption of the document following a public hearing on Nov. 15.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
