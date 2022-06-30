The Pinehurst traffic circle, a village landmark that has been an unavoidable part of daily travel for countless motorists in Moore County since 1956, would see major changes under a project proposed by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
On Tuesday, representatives for the department presented the Village Council with a concept that would alter the appearance and flow of the 600-foot circle, which is currently used by about 50,000 vehicles a day. Patrick Norman, a division engineer with DOT, said the proposed design could help alleviate vehicle congestion, traffic accidents and other issues that have been exacerbated by the area’s growth in recent decades.
“This is a problem that we've been looking at for a multitude of years,” Norman told the council. “I think we all know there's no easy solutions and there's probably not a solution that's going to be pleasurable to everybody involved.”
HNTB Corporation, an engineering firm hired by the department, anticipates that 70,000 vehicles will be traveling through the circle by 2045. In its current state, the circle can accommodate only 70 percent of the projected traffic.
“What that means is in rush hour in the morning or afternoon of a weekday, 30 percent of that traffic is going to find somewhere else to go on whatever backstreet or cut-through or U-turn loop that it can,” said Craig Scheffler, a transportation planner for HNTB. “That's causing impacts beyond just sitting in line trying to get through the circle.”
Scheffler explained that the Pinehurst circle is unusual because it has five “legs,” or points where vehicles enter and exit. Most traffic circles, he said, have four legs.
“All the legs are busy throughout the day with traffic,” he said, adding that “back in 1956, the way that traffic engineers and roadway designers designed things was a little different, obviously, then we do things today.”
DOT first tabbed HNTB to develop a new design for the circle in 2014. After numerous starts and stops, the firm came up with three options that were presented on Tuesday.
One of the options is to do nothing, which Scheffler said would likely result in “more crashes because of the increased congestion.” Another option is a so-called flyover concept with a two-lane bridge overlooking the circle, a design Scheffler said “solves some problems but doesn't eliminate others at the cost of constructing a pretty big facility.”
The preferred option, he said, is a continuous-flow intersection. According to DOT’s website, this design “improves traffic flow and reduces delays by allowing left turns and through movements of one or both approaches to occur at the same time.”
There are currently just 25 such intersections in the U.S., including one built recently on N.C. 16 in Charlotte. Scheffler said the design, which would cost about $26 million to implement in Pinehurst, is “internally preferred in terms of its ability to improve mobility and safety compared to the other two.”
Models created by HNTB show the intersection would lead to a 400-percent reduction in the amount of time motorists spend waiting in queues to enter the circle during peak traffic hours. It would also improve safety at the circle, where Scheffler said a vehicle crash is reported every four to five weeks.
Several members of the council voiced misgivings about the concept. Councilwoman Jane Hogeman said she was concerned that modifying the 64-year-old circle would affect the area’s status as a nationally recognized historic place.
“I get it that you want traffic to move through the village quickly but I'm looking at this and thinking, why do we want to have an enormous highway going right through the center of our village,” she said. “That, I think, is my biggest concern. It's an impact on the character of the village. It's an impact on the historic character. We're in a National Historic District, and that traffic circle is part of it.”
Hogeman said she was also concerned about the amount of traffic that would be routed through the village under the proposed design.
“We're looking at this for the first time tonight and I'm sort of sitting here with my mouth open and my hand on my head,” she said. “I'd like to feel more comfortable with the research in terms of the projections of the amount of traffic we really might have because this to me looks like a very big change to the look and the amount of interstate traffic that is coming through our little tiny village.”
Her comments were echoed by Councilwoman Lydia Boesch, who said the circle “is part of our character.”
“When I see pictures with concrete and traffic lights in the middle of that traffic circle, it's like a knife in my heart,” she said, adding “I’m not really sold on what you're doing now because of all the concrete and the traffic lights that are going to go through that iconic circle.”
Councilman Patrick Pizzella also expressed concerns about the intersection’s compatibility with the village’s visual aesthetic. He noted that the concept calls for the removal of the long-leaf pine trees that currently stand in the middle of the circle, replacing them with turning lanes and traffic lights.
Pizzella contends that most Pinehurst residents are not affected by the traffic issues associated with the circle.
“Here in the village of Pinehurst, our local residents can get around a lot — the vast, vast majority of them — without having to go near that traffic circle,” he said. “That's just the reality of the network of the roads that were laid out.”
Pizzella said he would like to see the department instead address issues on local roads that he believes could be fixed for half the cost of the intersection project.
In response to Pizzella’s comments, Norman acknowledged that the circle-related issues have “probably a limited impact to the Village of Pinehurst and their citizens.”
“But you have a U.S. highway and you have two North Carolina-designated highways, so it's a regional problem,” Norman said. “And unfortunately it comes back to you guys to be part of the decision-making process.”
That decision will need to be made in “the near-future,” according to Norman. He said DOT would like to have a solution in place before the back-to-back U.S. Open golf championships for men and women are held in Pinehurst in 2029.
The department is expected to present more information to the council during a future meeting.
(1) comment
I live in seven lakes. So I guess I don't count as a Pinehurst villager. I HATE the traffic circle. I think of the village as the shops by Tufts park, not 15/501. Anything that will make traffic flow thru more easily, I'm for it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.