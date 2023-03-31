A Moore County pet sitter's proposal to raise awareness of local wildlife by dubbing an unnamed stream “Wet Paws Creek” has been rejected by elected officials.
Brittany Harry, owner of Britt, My Pet Nanny, submitted a request last July to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names to name a 2-mile tributary near her neighborhood in Carthage. In her application to the federal body, Harry described the proposed name as a tribute to the many animals that “must wet their paws to stay alive.”
“The feature requires a name so it can eventually be protected from encroaching development and pesticide use nearby and to bring education, awareness, and outreach to how many small jewels in nature we have here in this area that are simply just passed by because no one knows it is there,” she wrote. “The neighborhood is excited to have it named and it brings the community together being able to see a tiny stream could be important just like a huge nature area — both are important for us and wildlife.”
The Board on Geographic Names is a somewhat obscure branch of the U.S. Department of the Interior that is, according to its website, “responsible by law for standardizing geographic names throughout the federal government.” Members of the public can contact the board with requests to name or rename reservoirs, valleys, islands and even glaciers, among other geographic features.
After passing an initial review, Harry’s request was forwarded to municipal and county leaders for feedback. The stream she hopes to name falls mostly within the boundary of Whispering Pines, but village officials dislike the idea.
“The council is opposed to the proposed name or any other naming of the portion of the creek within the village municipal boundary,” Rich Lambdin, manager of Whispering Pines, wrote in a Feb. 23 memo to the federal board, adding that the council saw “no benefit to the village” and believed the naming “could cause confusion with the two named village lakes” — Spring Valley and Thagard — “that the creek would run through.”
A small portion of the stream is located in Southern Pines, where the proposal was also rejected by council members. In a March 9 memo summarizing the council’s position, Southern Pines manager Reagan Parsons said the town wished to “defer to the recommendations of our neighboring community relative to this issue.”
“If the creek is to be named,” he added, “‘Paws Creek’ would be preferred over ‘Wet Paws.’”
The request was most recently considered — and rejected — by the Moore County Board of Commissioners. During the board’s meeting on March 21, Commissioner Frank Quis said the naming “doesn’t seem to be, really, a matter of any importance.”
The sentiment was shared by Commissioner Jim Von Canon, who was incredulous of the stream’s status as an unnamed geographic feature. “If we go and research it a little bit with some of the old folks, I guarantee you that creek has had a name,” he said.
Following a motion by board Chairman Nick Picerno, the commissioners voted unanimously to reject the proposed name and “to defer to Whispering Pines in the future for the naming of this creek.” Harry was unavailable for comment before The Pilot’s deadline.
Gina Anderson, a public affairs specialist with the U.S. Geographical Survey, said BGN has approved eight names for geographic features in Moore County since the body was founded 133 years ago. Harry’s request is the “only proposal currently pending” for the county, according to Anderson.
It also appears to be the first local naming request BGN has received in some time. No other requests to name county features are listed in quarterly reviews of proposed names dating back to 2008 on the board’s website.
Citizen-submitted proposals have succeeded in other counties across the state. In February 2021, an Ashe County summit known for more than a century as “Mulatto Mountain” was renamed Simone Mountain in honor of legendary, North Carolina-born musician Nina Simone.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.