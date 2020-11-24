This has been an exceptionally difficult year for many. For Earl Wright, thinking about Christmas morning and the joy of delivering bicycles and other gifts to needy kids is enough to see it through.
Twenty-five years ago, Wright found a pile of old toys in a house he’d been hired to clean. He took them home, cleaned them up and gave them away to children in a nearby low-income housing complex.
The next year he repeated the feat with 75 bicycles, and “Project Santa” was born. Over the two decades since, Wright and his merry band of assistants have distributed thousands of bicycles, toys and warm clothing to underprivileged children.
But 2020 has delivered a renewed sense of urgency. Donations have been down and it’s been harder for Wright to refurbish bicycles because of the pandemic. Then on Nov. 13, his son was found dead of a gunshot wound.
“It has been so hard and tight, and we’ve had so much going on,” Wright said. “I miss my son. It will be real hard this year. With the COVID and all this here, it’s been a heck of a year.”
Friends, donors and volunteers with Project Santa said now, more than ever, the community needs to rally for the children — and for Wright.
“To move forward, we need gently used bikes and we need donations to buy bikes,” said Project Santa volunteer Sharon Thompson.
Unlike previous years, the local nonprofit was unable to place a large pre-order of new bikes with Walmart; however, as donations are received, they will buy what they can.
“If people want to drop off a bicycle, they should call me. I want to meet them and have a chance to say thank you,” Wright said.
You can also make a direct donation to the Project Santa account at Woodforest Bank in Walmart, Aberdeen store; or mail it to Project Santa, 291 S. Mechanic St., Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Volunteers are also needed in the Project Santa workshop in Aberdeen and to assist with loading and unloading bicycles, assisting children on Christmas morning. Want to help? Call Earl Wright at (910) 639-9506 or Sharon Thompson at (910) 639-4048.
