Nineteen degrees and counting.
Bitter cold did not stop the Vega family from leaving Sanford before dawn, the children wrapped in blankets over their jackets. They had been so afraid the Project Santa bike giveaway in Aberdeen might be canceled because of weather.
No chance, said Sharon Thompson, partner to the jolly present giver himself, Earl Wright. “We got through COVID, this is nothing,” she laughed, remembering the annual giveaway where parents were not allowed out of cars while volunteers helped children select bikes.
This makes 27 years and counting for the charity that has grown each year in donations, children and items given away. Wright has given away more than 25,000 bikes, some bought with cash donations, others repaired by his large, strong hands.
Countless times, Wright has answered “Why”? Why take on a job which requires a year-long effort offering a three-hour payback?
“It’s for the kids, the kids,” he repeats, emphatically, as he strides through the Walmart parking lot, greeting repeat volunteers, many retirees who gladly give up Christmas morning by the fire to help children find a bike that fits.
And what a choice. The rising sun makes the pink and purple girly bikes, the black and silver racers sparkle like jewels. This outing, almost all the 750 bikes were new.
Without Wright and his band of volunteers, economic conditions would likely have meant some families might not manage even modest gifts.
Per usual, the event opened at 8 a.m. with a prayer and remembrance of family and friends who have passed, including Wright’s son in 2020, a month before Christmas. Wright credits the project for helping with his grief.
Then, to a blast of “Feliz Navidad,” each child was measured for height and led by a volunteer to likely choices.
Experience has taught organizers that the process goes better without parental input.
Once the bike has been chosen, families are reunited and gather by Ouida Newell’s Woodfired Wildfire Pizza truck for freshly made breakfast pizzas, which are free, as is ice cream from the Sisters II truck.
Newell, who has no children, has donated hot food for 10 years and calls the event a highlight of the Christmas season.
Wright’s story reads like one penned by North Carolina’s O. Henry. A sharecropper’s son, Wright, now a tall grandfather, learned mechanics by repairing farm equipment, then applied his skills to assembling bikes from junkyard parts. Seeing the need to brighten Christmas for local children, he began collecting and repairing toys, then bikes which he gave away from his home in West Southern Pines, then from a schoolyard, then from Bo’s supermarket in downtown Southern Pines, now from the Walmart parking lot.
Benefactors like the late Ford dealership owner Bill Smith joined the project. Technical expertise and last-minute adjustments are still provided by Dermot Kelly, Philip Benton and other serious bikers from Rainbow Cycles. Before COVID, organizations donated books, helmets and winter clothing.
Wright received the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service and, in 2017, was named Man of the Year by the Moore County Community Foundation.
The crowd was smaller this year; approximately 550 bikes went home with delighted children, from three-year-old princesses to rambunctious pre-teen boys. The rest will be stored in donated warehouse space until next December.
More than once Wright has threatened to hang up his red velvet Santa suit. Not this year: “I’m gonna do it as long as God lets me.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.