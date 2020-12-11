Project Santa founder Earl Wright wasn’t going to let the coronavirus derail his bike giveaway on its 25th anniversary. Then, in November, his son died unexpectedly. Cancellation seemed certain.
“He needed (Project Santa) to help get over it,” says Wright’s longtime partner Sharon Thompson.
And so while the giveaway will go on, the event, starting at 8 a.m. on Christmas morning, required adaptations for COVID-19. A recent rise in local infections has forced cancellation of parades, parties, concerts both indoors and out.
For more than a decade the event has used the former Bo’s supermarket parking lot in downtown Southern Pines for the hundreds of participants who would turn out. This year, Thompson was aware that many attendees fall into high-risk categories for acquiring the virus. She formulated a plan to minimize contact.
“I spoke with the administration at the health department. They thought it was a grand idea,” Thompson says. “Our main goal is to keep parents and children safe.”
Her plan will be implemented by volunteers, with a police presence:
Most of the 1,000 bikes will be set up in the parking lot, as usual. Parents will drive onto the edge of the lot from Bennett Street. A volunteer will take each child’s temperature, escort him or her from the car to select a bike, collect (free) treats from the food trucks while parents pull through to Broad Street where they will meet the child, load the bike, and leave.
Parents may not exit their cars. “But they’ll be able to see their child the whole time,” Thompson says. TeamWorkz, a social service agency, is providing additional Christmas gifts.
In the past, older children have walked onto the lot, chosen a bike and ridden away. This year, no unaccompanied children will be allowed. Face masks are required.
Another change: Wright and Thompson request that volunteers phone to register their names before Dec. 21. Wright can be reached at (910) 639-9506, and Thompson at (910) 639-4048.
Bikes and money donations are still being accepted. Call Wright or Thompson for details.
A continuation of the giveaway on New Year’s Day in Robbins has been canceled.
Wright has long planned to hang up his Santa suit after 25 years. A replacement has been found but Thompson is not releasing the name.
Unemployment resulting from the pandemic will make this holiday season especially difficult financially, Thompson notes. “For some of these families it’s either a bike or pay a bill.” Project Santa will help with the bike, but “We’re depending on God to get us through it.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com
