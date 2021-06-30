In the years since the Princess Theatre’s last curtain call, its 1914 Broad Street building has housed everything from antiques to vape supplies and clothing boutiques. The front windows were papered over before famed foodie store Southern Season confirmed plans to locate an outpost in the building in 2016 — and the structure has remained empty through that company’s eventual bankruptcy.
Now, the Princess Theatre’s owner is revamping the space to better fit modern business owners.
The Princess Theatre changed hands from Frank Maser to Tom Gisler in 2018. Gisler, a project manager, was brought to the Sandhills from the San Francisco Bay Area in 2009 to oversee construction of projects on Fort Bragg and Camp Mackall. His family immediately fell in love with the area. In August 2012, they sold everything and relocated to Moore County, where they founded and later sold Caring Transitions of the Sandhills. Then, they dived into commercial real estate investment.
In 2013, Gisler acquired the building that today houses Southern Pines Brewing Co. on Pennsylvania and Berri Bowlful. About a year later, he picked up the building across the street, now home to Wine & Design and Dapper Barbershop.
This year, he took ownership of the former home of El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant on the corner of West Pennsylvania Avenue and Bennett Street, also formerly owned by Frank Maser.
“I like the idea of having properties that butt up to each other, because it adds potential to development possibilities,” Gisler said.
As for the Princess? “This building here, I fell in love with it. It really is a neat place, especially when you start learning about the history of all of it. You’d be amazed — there are women who come by and tell me they used to dance here.”
According to the National Register of Historic Places, T. S. Burgess built the original structure (complete with the rounded top above) for Southern Pines Improvement Company in 1914. Charles Picquet operated it as the Princess Theatre.
In 1924, Oscar auf der Heide of New York and Dr. George Herr expanded the building (what stands today is actually two combined structures), gave it a new facade and re-opened it as the Carolina Theatre. The national Registry says Charles Picquet and Richard Tufts operated the Southern Pines business in tandem with the Carolina Theater in Pinehurst.
According to a post from the Moore County Historical Association, Picquet, known as “Charlie,” continued to operate the theatres until 1952. The Picquet Music Scholarship is bestowed by the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills in his honor.
Since the 1950s, the building has been home to a collection of businesses that used it for retail or performance space. Most recently, it housed Theatre Antiques.
Now, Gisler is trying to restore life to the space by making it easy for businesses to move in and make it their own.
“I really didn’t want to cut it up, to be honest,” he said. “I think it’s neat the way it is — and potential tenants might also say, ‘wow, this is neat,’ but then they look at all the work that has to go into it and they run screaming to their vehicle.”
Early in 2020, Neil Smith Engineering drew up conceptual plans for the building that split it into four distinct spaces:
A front lobby that leads to a central hallway, flanked by two separate spaces that will include a small restroom, office and closet space;
A back restaurant or bar area accessible by the alley adjacent to Eve Avery Boutique, which will be also be transformed into a landscaped seating area. That area is being designed by local landscape architect Vince Zucchino.
As all conceptual plans, these designed for the Princess are subject to change, possibly many times.
Gisler plans to replace the existing front windows and paint the building with colors approved for the historical district. Its historic Luxfer windows (comprised of small squares designed to bend light, among those produced by the Luxfer Prism Company in the early 1900s) have been restored and will be replaced in the facade.
Once complete, Bell Manley Real Estate will be handling the leasing side. Holly Bell, Tom says, was instrumental in convincing him to break the building up into multiple spaces.
For now, the future tenants, timeline of the project, and even the name remains to be determined.
“I want to be able to pay homage to its history,” Gisler said. “I just hope I do it justice.”
