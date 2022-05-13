Early voting concludes Saturday for the 2022 primary elections, setting the stage Tuesday to largely decide a significant number of races in Moore County.
With 26 polling place locations, new Moore County Elections Director Towanna Dixon encourages voters to “double check before you leave the house that you are going to the correct precinct.”
“Check Moore County’s Election website or call (910) 947-3868 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. if you do not know your precinct or think that it may have changed,” she said.
Polls on Tuesday open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Anyone still in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote, Dixon said.
“We actually have a poll worker go to the end of the line at 7:30,” she said, “and all of those voters in line at that time will still be able to exercise their right to vote.”
Dixon also wanted to remind voters that “we cannot give lists of candidates to voters, but if a voter would like to bring in a sample ballot, a list, or handwritten notes, that is fine, but we cannot provide that information. We do have a sample ballot online to print and bring in if that’s helpful.”
Like most primary elections in a non-presidential year, early voting turnout has been light.
“I am hopeful that Moore County citizens will still exercise their right to vote on Tuesday,” Dixon said.
Approximately three-quarters of Moore County’s more than 100,000 residents are registered to vote. As of Friday at 9 a.m, 4,414 had cast ballots early. The breakdown; 1,239 Democrats, 3,114 Republicans, 55 unaffiliated and six Libertarians.
Of those votes, 2,698 were cast at the early voting poll set up at the county’s Agricultural Center in Carthage; 1,710 ballots were cast at the Aberdeen Recreations Center.
Of those voting, 3,927 were white, 322 were Black. Female voters slightly outnumbered males.
For those working polls Tuesday, electioneering within 50 feet of the entrance to the building is prohibited and is defined as “any person or group seeking to influence voters by distributing campaign information by hand or voice, displaying campaign signs while loitering or congregating.”
Each polling place is equipped with an alert system for Curbside Voters if needed. Pull up to the "Curbside Voting" sign, and you will be asked to sign an affidavit stating that you cannot physically come in to vote.
Two ballots — one for registered Democrats and one for registered Republicans — will be available. Unaffiliated voters can choose either ballot or just a non-partisan ballot.
There is just one ballot countywide for those voting Democrat. Three ballots will be available for Republican voters, depending in which state House district the voter resides.
In North Carolina, primary elections are needed in races in which multiple candidates of a party have filed for a seat. In the case of the sole non-partisan race on the ballot — Moore County Board of Education — a primary is needed for the two available at-large seats because five candidates filed. Voters will be asked to choose two candidates, and the four highest vote getters will move on to the November general election. All ballots will include this race.
The partisan portion of the Democratic primary ballot in Moore County includes just the U.S. Senate race, in which 11 Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination.
The Republican ballots will be substantially longer. They will also have a primary for the U.S. Senate, in which 14 candidates are competing. Republican voters also will have a second federal race for the new U.S. House District 9, which includes all of Moore County and parts of several others. Four candidates are vying, including incumbent U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson.
The state portion of the Republican ballot will include primaries for the state Supreme Court, seat 5, and two races for the state Court of Appeals.
The state portion of the ballot will also include Republican primaries either for state House District 52 or 78.
State House District 52, which includes large parts of Moore County and all of Richmond County, entails a race between two incumbent state representatives. Rep. Jamie Boles, who has represented District 52 since 2008, is competing against Ben Moss, who formerly represented District 66 before the legislature redrew districts last year. Moss was first elected in 2020.
State House 78, which includes parts of Moore and Randolph counties, has no incumbent. Rep. Allen McNeill announced his retirement earlier this year from this seat. Republicans Neal Jackson, of Robbins; David Ashley, of Climax; and Cory Bortree, of Asheboro are competing.
The portion of the Republican ballot for Moore County races will feature six contests:
* Board of Commissioners District 1: David McLean, Angela Vacek and Jim Von Canon are competing for the seat. Current Commissioner Catherine Graham is not seeking re-election.
* Board of Commissioners District 3: John Ritter and Charlie Smoak are facing off. Current Commissioner Otis Ritter is not seeking reelection.
* Clerk of Superior Court: Two candidates — Todd Maness and Chris Morgan — are competing to replace the retiring longtime clerk, Susan Hicks.
* Register of Deeds: Three candidates — George “Wes” Little Jr., Andrew Ritter and Bill Britton — are competing to replace the retiring Register of Deeds Judith Martin.
* Sheriff: In a rematch from four years ago, incumbent Sheriff Ronnie Fields is again facing a challenge from local radio station owner Steve Adams.
* Board of Education: The two at-large seats are open this year and attracted five candidates: Robin Calcutt, Forrest Leach, Rollie Sampson, Ken Benway and Pauline Bruno. Voters will be asked to choose two. The four highest vote getters will compete in November.
The general election this year will be Nov. 8. Until further order of courts, voters are not required to show photo ID.
