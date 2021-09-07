Voters at the Douglass Community Center in Southern Pines on Nov. 3, 2020.

Voters at the Douglass Community Center in Southern Pines on Nov. 3, 2020.

 Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Five candidates have stepped forward for two open seats on the Southern Pines Town Council, meaning one extra election for candidates and voters alike before the new board may be seated.

The town’s charter requires a primary to narrow the field for the municipal election when there are double-plus-one candidates in the running. For local voters, that means they will have the opportunity to vote on a primary ballot between Taylor Clement, Brandon Goodman, Mary Ann O’Connor, Ann Petersen and incumbent Mike Saulnier. The candidate receiving the least number of votes in the Oct. 5 primary will be eliminated from the municipal election ballot on Nov. 2.

Associated costs to conduct the primary election, including truck rental fees to move polling site equipment, advertising and printing expenses, fall to the town. Town Manager Reagan Parsons said the estimated cost to conduct this year’s primary election will run $22,000.

The early voting period for the Southern Pines primary kicks off Sept. 16 and runs through Oct. 2. Voters can cast a ballot at the Board of Elections office at 700 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage. Office days and hours for early voting are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The primary election will be held on Oct. 5. The town’s five precinct polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:

• St. Anthony Parish Hall, 320 N. Ashe St.;

• Southern Pines Recreation Center, 160 Memorial Park Court;

• Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave.;

• Ball Visitors Center (Sandhills Horticultural Gardens), 3395 Airport Road; and

• Robert E. Lee Auditorium at Pinecrest High School, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane

The early voting period for this and other municipal elections runs Oct. 14 to Oct. 30, followed by Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days