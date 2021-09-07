Five candidates have stepped forward for two open seats on the Southern Pines Town Council, meaning one extra election for candidates and voters alike before the new board may be seated.
The town’s charter requires a primary to narrow the field for the municipal election when there are double-plus-one candidates in the running. For local voters, that means they will have the opportunity to vote on a primary ballot between Taylor Clement, Brandon Goodman, Mary Ann O’Connor, Ann Petersen and incumbent Mike Saulnier. The candidate receiving the least number of votes in the Oct. 5 primary will be eliminated from the municipal election ballot on Nov. 2.
Associated costs to conduct the primary election, including truck rental fees to move polling site equipment, advertising and printing expenses, fall to the town. Town Manager Reagan Parsons said the estimated cost to conduct this year’s primary election will run $22,000.
The early voting period for the Southern Pines primary kicks off Sept. 16 and runs through Oct. 2. Voters can cast a ballot at the Board of Elections office at 700 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage. Office days and hours for early voting are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The primary election will be held on Oct. 5. The town’s five precinct polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• St. Anthony Parish Hall, 320 N. Ashe St.;
• Southern Pines Recreation Center, 160 Memorial Park Court;
• Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave.;
• Ball Visitors Center (Sandhills Horticultural Gardens), 3395 Airport Road; and
• Robert E. Lee Auditorium at Pinecrest High School, 250 Voit Gilmore Lane
The early voting period for this and other municipal elections runs Oct. 14 to Oct. 30, followed by Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.