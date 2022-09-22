The Cradle, Thistle Dhu, Putt Putt. Perhaps the three most iconic examples of miniature golf in the history of golf were all born within 30 miles of each other. Even one of the world’s only airport putting greens is located at Moore County’s airport. And now, the Sandhills can add one more jewel to its golf crown: Miniature Golf Solutions has been hired by Marty McKenzie and his Olmsted Village Company to design 36 holes of “the world’s finest and most profitable adventure golf” or at least according to the Ormond, Florida company’s eye-popping website.

The sign is up and the secret is out at the Taylortown PineCroft property located at the corner of N.C. 211 and Main Street, and directly in front of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Olmsted Village. McKenzie has owned that property for decades.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days