The Town of Cameron swore in members to the newly formed Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday evening. The group aims to preserve and maintain what is left of the physical history of Cameron.
Discussions of forming a commission began in earnest last spring. The Town partnered with The Pines Preservation Guild, a non-profit organization in the Sandhills region that brings awareness to at-risk historic homes.
Town Clerk and Financial Officer Wendy Butner described the role of the commission in a meeting prior to Tuesday evening.
“Once the historic commission is in place, they can have some ordinances that will be adopted by the board of commissioners that will help maintain and preserve those buildings and enforce that, through the property owners, they are maintained,” Butner said.
There are currently 45 buildings classified as historic in Cameron, and 16 of those are marked as pivotal to the Town’s history. Roughly 10% of those buildings have been lost since the 1980s, but Leslie Brians, Executive Director and Co-founder of the Guild, said there are a number of new properties to consider.
Cameron was founded in 1875 along the railroad that ran from Raleigh to Augusta, Georgia. Tradition states that the town was named for Paul Cameron, an official of the railroad.
The town was a main stop for its trade in dewberries and was once known as the dewberry capital of the world. Now the town is known for its numerous antique stores and historic downtown.
One place recently denied a demolition permit was the Murdock McKeithen House, built in 1885. The house was built by Murdock McKeithen for his wife, Isabelle Ferguson. In the late 1900s it was later converted into Miss Belle’s Tea Room and Antiques.
There is conversation about rehabbing the old Greenwood Inn, Butner said. A potential buyer is interested in renewing it to what it looked like during its time of operation.
In other news, the Town Board:
* postponed the Fall Antiques Street Fair, the new date is to be determined.
* approved a change to leaf collections — leaves must now be bagged or set out in a container for pick up. Commissioner David Seiberling joked, “I just use my lawnmower and blow them in my neighbors yard.”
* reviewed a security plan for Town Hall, presented by Christian Cartier. They have tabled the conversation to look at comparable estimates.
* discussed updates to Phillips Memorial Park, including a new “Dewberry Train” play structure and parking permits to allow for larger events.
* shared public safety updates — Cameron now has a secure evidence locker, flashing light speed signs and interviews lined up for a police chief.
* swore in Commissioner Joey Frutchey as chair of the planning board.
