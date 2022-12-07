Nearly 22,800 homes and businesses across Moore County regained power going into the fourth afternoon of the blackout.
Data from Duke Energy showed that 12,202 customers remained without service as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, down from 45,000 at the peak of the crisis.
Stores and restaurants in parts of downtown Southern Pines lit up Wednesday morning for the first time since two electricity substations were attacked on Saturday evening.
“(We’re) back to business baby!” said Sanna Nassar, owner of DAHR, a lifestyle shop on Broad Street.
Alexis Corke, an employee of Hot Asana yoga studio on Camelia Way, said “you could hear the class going on in the basement cheering” when power returned to the building..
FirstHealth Regional Hospital in Pinehurst has also regained service and is the process of “transitioning from generator power to full power,” according to public relations director Gretchen Kelly. The switch, she said, is expected to take “several hours.”
Moore County Schools anticipate re-opening for Friday, assuming the needed 24 hours to set-up the cafeterias and other school functions goes well.
They do not expect needing to make up lost time due to the power outage. Catherine Nagy, Moore County Schools’ director for communications, said they are currently using banked instructional time that is incorporated into the school year for missed days. These banked hours are the same as those used for inclement weather.
The FBI released a poster Wednesday asking for information regarding the attack on the two Moore County substations, and it included the tip line number for the Moore County Sheriff's Office.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
