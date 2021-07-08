Hundreds of people in Moore County lost power as Tropical Storm Elsa lurched through the Sandhills on Thursday morning.
Randolph Electric Membership Corporation reported the largest outage, with about 334 local customers affected as of 11:30 a.m. The company has not said when power might be restored to the customers.
Duke Energy, the county’s largest electric utility, said about 42 of its local customers lost power in an outage reported shortly after 10:40 a.m. near Whispering Pines. Service is expected to be restored to the affected customers by 2:15 p.m., according to Duke.
Moore County is under a flash-flooding advisory until 6 p.m. The National Weather Service said nearly an inch of rain had already been recorded in Southern Pines as of 9:30 a.m.
