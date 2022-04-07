Moore County’s lone Chick-fil-A location, a staple for everyone from high school students to harried parents, is planning to move just a few blocks south on U.S. 15-501.
The “fast casual” chain has submitted plans to Southern Pines for a new building on property that once was home of the long-closed Golden Corral, at the intersection of Turner Street and U.S. 15-501.
According to the Southern Pines Planning Department, the entrance to the parking lot and drive-thru will be on Turner Street. The Golden Corral will be demolished to make way for a 4,948-square-foot Chick-fil-A, including space for a double-lane drive-thru with a 51-car capacity that would wrap around the building.
That's more stacking than the town of Southern Pines has even seen, Town Manager Reagan Parsons said, noting that it used to be a struggle to get restaurants to provide additional drive-thru space.
“The pandemic changed that quite a bit,” Parsons said, “and clearly this particular business has some experience in their current location on 15-501 where they don't have nearly enough, despite many efforts to redo that.”
Steve Malloy, an architect representing Chick-fil-A, said the new facility actually provides more drive-thru space “than what you're going to find in most other sites.”
In addition to providing extensive drive-thru space, according to the site plan, the new restaurant would include 74 parking spaces. As far as seating goes, the plan is to have 90 indoor and 32 outdoor seats. The current Chick-fil-A has a much smaller capacity.
General Manager Rebecca Ilagor thinks the move will be good for business.
"I think we’re going to be able to serve people a lot better and a lot quicker,” she said.
Maria Zone, the local store's marketing and hospitality director, also expressed enthusiasm for the project.
“We’ve been waiting on this for years, and we're really excited,” she said.
Town Council members seemed excited about the project. Mayor Carol Haney said it was important to keep the current location open while work is in progress on the new site.
“You can’t take that away from people,” she said.
Malloy said the project is still in its early stages. Before construction can get underway, developers will first need to pass architectural review and then demolish the existing Golden Corral building.
However, Malloy said progress will be swift once developers get the go-ahead from the town. If all goes according to plan, Malloy guesses the new facility could open by the end of the year.
“They do shuffle things — as one project maybe gets more difficult, they might move something else up — so it is a little bit fluid at times,” Mallow said.
The council will consider the development plans at its Tuesday meeting.
(2) comments
Eventually there will be a signalized intersection just north of the current Chick-Fil-A, and that will feed traffic to the new Target. Imagine how much worse traffic would be with two Chick-Fil-A exits bounded by that and Murray Hill. If those involved are smart they will ensure the only exit onto 15/501 from the new location will remain Turner St. Stop adding left turn options onto 15/501. It only makes traffic worse and less safe.
The DOT also needs to prioritize the overhaul of 15/501 which would make most turns onto 15/501 right turns. It would be nice if the DOT provided an update on the status there. The traffic signals at Pinehurst Ave and Murray Hill should be synchronized more efficiently too. So many people complain about traffic in this area but it's not a too many people thing, it's poor traffic engineering and a lack of will to fix it. There are cheap fixes that could improve things overnight. End rant.
https://www.ncdot.gov/projects/us-1-15-501-moore/Pages/project-maps.aspx
Something needs to go there, it's an eyesore with trash all over the place.
