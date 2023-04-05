A significant update to the nearly 60-year-old pool at the Pool Park in West Southern Pines is soon-to-begin with a plan to renovate the pool deck.
The pool is “in a much-needed love state,” Cindi King, director of Parks and Recreation, said.
The Southern Pines Town Council approved the project last fall, which involves laying pavers over the existing concrete deck. The project contract is for $117,360.
King said the town has been placing “bandaids” on the pool up to now, knowing that more extensive work was needed at some point.
“We had some pockets that held water, which promotes algae and all that will go back into the pool as kids are walking through it,” King said.
The work will include leveling the concrete, paving over the grassy areas within and along the fence, setting the pavers and using a grout-like substance to fill between the tiles.
A good thing with this design is that if there’s a problem with the plumbing or something underneath the deck, a smaller section of the pavers can be pulled up and then put back, King said.
“I think it will be a nice, added improvement overall for the deck,” King said.
King said that a pool renovation using these pavers in Siler City inspired the concept. She said it looks nicer and would likely be cheaper than re-doing the concrete.
The project’s expected to take about four weeks to complete so the pool can be open for its usual start on Memorial Day weekend.
King hopes the pool will receive more attendance this year with the closing of the Elks Lodge pool. She said Aberdeen Parks and Recreation’s day camp has already signed up to utilize the pool over the summer.
Residents in West Southern Pines raised concerns about the pool with the YMCA coming to Southern Pines at the March Planning Board meeting. They wanted to know if the pool would close because the Y plans to build an indoor pool. But the town does not intend to close the pool.
“I think there’s always room for an outdoor pool,” King said. “And from my understanding, the Y’s not going to have an outdoor pool. There’s going to be always citizens that want that outdoor experience versus that indoor experience, which is two totally different concepts.”
She furthered said, “A lot of local municipalities don’t have local pools, so just to have something for their citizens to call their own and not have to go to the country club or a private club, having something publicly owned for anybody to come to is, like I said, an added bonus for the community.”
The Y was proposed as part of a revitalization project for West Southern Pines. The town intended to convey a piece of land off South Henley Street to the organization, but a recently discovered land-use restriction has sent the town back to the drawing board to identify a new location. The town and the Y plan to continue its partnership and find a new spot.
Pool Park History
Robert Reeve, the previous Parks and Recreation director, said the “pool was acquired by the town as a place for African Americans on this side of town to be able to use because the Elks Club was on the other side and was a private pool.”
In a previous interview with The Pilot, community leader Kim Wade said many pools were closed to African Americans before and during integration, so the community was “proud that they (the town) built a pool for us.”
But the Pool Park — locally known as “the Clay Hole” — has been a point of political contention for many years because of the ongoing maintenance needs and low attendance.
Reeve said an aquatics task force was formed in the mid-2000s to figure out a plan for the pool. The group, composed of community members and town staff, decided the town should create a new aquatics facility down the road, but progress fizzled out.
Another Pool Park study occurred a few years later, and Reeve said the community’s ultimate decision was that it “didn’t want this pool to go away.”
Reeve does not think town staff ever said it didn’t want to operate the pool but needing lifeguards and funding upgrades made it difficult to maintain.
“Staff, our job is to operate and do what the community wants,” Reeve said. “And so the way you do that is you have constant conversations with folks.”
Pool Park has seen many upgrades in the last two decades, including a new playground, outdoor pavilion, sidewalks connecting pieces of the park and extending out to the community, a renovated basketball court, new exterior lighting, a retaining wall that created outdoor seating, and most recently the children’s splash pad.
The town also replaced the pump house roof within the last year. A future renovation would be to update the bathhouse to meet ADA accessibility requirements.
The Parks and Recreation department plans to offer a pool pass system this year so people don’t have to pay at every visit. King said details of the pass would be on the town website closer to when the park opens.
The town is also looking to hire lifeguards for the next season. King said the pay starts at $12 an hour. Those interested can apply online through the town’s website or at: https://nc-southernpines.civicplushrms.com/careers/.
