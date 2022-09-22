Carthage could soon have its first dog park, providing the project can fetch enough interest from residents.
The proposed site of the park, a clearing off Robert Place near the Savannah Garden neighborhood, was donated to the town by the developer of Carriage Place, a subdivision that is currently under construction. Emily Yopp, manager of Carthage, said the patch is being pitched as a place for pooches — an amenity currently missing from the county seat.
“One of the things that we don't really have in Carthage is a dedicated dog park where people can go and let the dogs run and be together,” she said in a phone interview, adding that the space is “pretty centrally located” to three residential developments. “Would people like to have a place where they could run their dogs and let them let their energy out and meet with their neighbors in these sort of higher density subdivisions that are going up through that area?”
Yopp said the usable area of the property is limited by wetlands. The dog park would be built on a flat section of land that was recently cleared of overgrowth and brush.
“Being next to those wetlands, we didn't want to put a full-blown park in there unless the people wanted to,” Yopp said. “We kind of wanted to keep it natural and preserve as many of the trees and the landscape as we can; a sort of low-impact park setting for people.”
The park, she said, may also feature a “very small, nature trail loop” that could be enjoyed with or without a canine companion.
“We were thinking about maybe bringing in some native plants like azaleas and things that grow in piney areas, and just kind of prettying it up a bit,” Yopp said. “It could be a cozy place for people who are living in those subdivisions to go.”’
Members of the town’s administrative staff will hold a community meeting at the proposed site of the park beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. Yopp said the meeting will include a “listening session” where residents can weigh in on the general concept.
“We just want to see how people feel about it; if they feel that's something that they would like,” she said. “And if they decide that the dog park isn't really what they're going for and they want to talk about other options, then we're going to consider those too.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
