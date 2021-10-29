Dozens of candidates are vying for one of 37 local government seats that will be determined in Tuesday’s election. Voters who live in one of Moore County’s 11 municipalities are eligible to cast a ballot.
Polling sites will be open in 20 of the county’s 26 precincts on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Registered, eligible municipal voters must go to their assigned polling place. If you’re unsure where to go, the polling site location is listed on your voter registration card or you can look up your precinct online at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup/.
If you need additional assistance, call the Board of Elections office at (910) 947-3868. Sample ballots can also be viewed in advance online at https://www.moorecountync.gov/board-of-elections.
The Pilot has published profiles of candidates competing in Aberdeen, Carthage, Foxfire, Pinehurst, Robbins, Southern Pines and Whispering Pines races.
Municipal candidates running for local office include:
* Aberdeen: Mayor Robbie Farrell is running unopposed for re-election. Also on the ballot, Daniel Behnke, Timothy Helms, Wilma Laney and Tim Marcham are seeking one of two open commissioner seats. The seats have four-year terms.
* Cameron: Jim Leiby and Tasherra Nichols have filed for the mayoral seat (four-year term,) and John Frutchey and Kane Parsons have filed for one of the two commissioner (four-year term) seats. David Seiberling is seeking one of two unexpired (two-year term) commissioner seats.
* Carthage: Patty Kempton, Kevin Lewis, John McDonald, Anton Sadovnikov, Brent Tanner and former Commissioner George Wilson Jr. have filed for one of three open commissioner seats (four-year term.)
* Foxfire: Paul Canup, Jason Daily, George Hedrick, Richard Kight, Ernestine Maccari, Janet Nauman, Donald Nelson, Mike Ratkowksi, Kevin Robbins and Gary Samuels have filed for one of three Council member seats (four-year term;) and Nancy Certain and Janice Gregorich have filed for the unexpired Council member seat (two-year term.)
* Pinebluff: Ronald L. McDonald and Patrick Neligan have filed for the mayoral seat (four-year term.) Robbie Conley, Robert Esselman, Michael Ough and Jerry Williams have filed for the two commissioner seats (four-year term.)
* Pinehurst: Kevin Drum, Jeff Morgan, Patrick Pizzella and Emily Stack have filed for one of two council seats (four-year term.)
* Robbins: Cameron Dockery and Neil Johnson have filed for the unexpired mayoral seat (two-year term.) Johnson has dropped out and is supporting Dockery. Jody Lee Britt, former mayor Lonnie English, Terri Holt and Benjamin Reynolds Jr. have filed for one of three commissioner seats (four-year term.)
* Southern Pines: Taylor Clement, Brandon Goodman, Ann Petersen and Mike Saulnier have filed for one of two council seats (four-year term.)
* Taylortown: Garry Brown, Mary Cagle, Bridget Cotton, Sidney Gaddy, David Levine, Nadine Moody, Mitchell Ratliff, Marvin Taylor and Mayor James Lattimore Thompson have filed for one of five council seats (two-year term.)
* Vass: George Blackwell Jr., Eddie Callahan and Angela Vacek have filed for the mayoral seat (two-year term.) Rona Kellis, Kris Kosem, Todd McLeod, Emily Oldham, Christine Phipps and T.J. Watson have filed for one of two commissioner seats (four-year term.)
* Whispering Pines: Richard Casey, Andy Conway, Pamela Harris, Dean Kalles and Linda Vandercook have filed for one of three council seats (four-year term.) Casey has dropped out but his name remains on the ballot.
