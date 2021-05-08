A group of volunteers constructed a pollinator garden outside the Southern Pines Public Library on Wednesday.
The effort was led by Agricultural Agent Savanah Laur, from the Moore County Center of North Carolina Cooperative Extension, who specializes in horticulture and field crops. Library staff volunteered to name the plot, and eventually selected “The Books and The Bees Garden.”
Laur said she was inspired by “Pollinator Paradise,” a similar garden created by Agricultural Agent Debbie Roos, who works for the Chatham County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension.
wwThe purpose of these plots is to help the overall environment flourish by attracting pollinators, which are necessary for fertilization and growth. “Honey bees get a lot of attention,” said Laur. “But there are so many types of pollinators.” The list includes birds, butterflies, beetles, bats and more. A diverse array of native grasses and flowers provide these helpers with sustenance and a habitat.
Roos isn’t the only one who created a garden like this recently. Patches like “pollinator paradise” are popping up all over the state, thanks to increasing public awareness of the importance of pollination for a healthy environment.
“I wanted to capitalize on the energy behind that movement,” said Laur.
Southern Pines Public Library was an ideal location for the project. Laur hopes having the garden in a place with so much foot traffic will also help to get the word out about NCCE. Many residents still know very little about the program, despite its being around for some time now.
A sign will be installed next to the plot, with a barcode that, when scanned, will link the viewer directly to the NCCE website. A virtual map on the page will identify the garden’s many plants and critters.
“It’s amazing the different insects that can be beneficial,” said Laur. From predatory, aphid-eating beetles to parasitic wasps, the bugs you might see as trespassers in your garden could in fact be necessary for its growth.
“The best thing about planting this garden is knowing it will be a place for native species to thrive,” continues Laur. Native plants will bring native insects, and native insects will increase native plants.
Volunteers at the site, with gloves and boxes of mulch, shared Laur’s enthusiasm. Everyone present was a “master gardener,” or graduate of the NCCE’s special gardening program. The title goes to those who have completed an extensive training course and a number of internship and volunteer hours. It’s a popular program in Moore County, and Laur guesses most larger neighborhoods have at least one master gardener as a resident.
“It’s a great learning experience,” said certified master gardener Betty Dew, who joined the program in 2016. “I obviously love seeing the flowers and trees bloom. You also get to meet new people.”
The Moore County Center of North Carolina Cooperative Extension is always looking for new volunteers, said Laur, and spring is a great time to get your hands in the dirt.
To find out more the Extension Master Gardener program visit https://moore.ces.ncsu.edu/2021/04/emgvtraining/
Contact Mary Moore at mmoore@thepilot.com.
