Aberdeen Police investigators mark the shell casings from a shooting in downtown Aberdeen on Oct. 8. The incident involved a 15-year-old boy firing approximately 15 rounds in the middle of the day when the streets were packed with shoppers.

Recent weeks have brought several cases of gun-related incidents involving juveniles locally and across the state, and law enforcers are asking gun owners to use common sense measures to help prevent more incidents in the future.

A homicide at a Southern Pines gas station just hours after a shooting in the middle of the day in downtown Aberdeen, and a stray bullet striking a school bus all happened locally. During that same timeframe, a mass shooting occurred in Raleigh. One thing all the events shared was illegal possession or unsupervised minors with firearms. Law enforcement leaders locally want to see gun owners continue to follow safety measures.

