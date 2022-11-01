Aberdeen Police investigators mark the shell casings from a shooting in downtown Aberdeen on Oct. 8. The incident involved a 15-year-old boy firing approximately 15 rounds in the middle of the day when the streets were packed with shoppers.
Recent weeks have brought several cases of gun-related incidents involving juveniles locally and across the state, and law enforcers are asking gun owners to use common sense measures to help prevent more incidents in the future.
A homicide at a Southern Pines gas station just hours after a shooting in the middle of the day in downtown Aberdeen, and a stray bullet striking a school bus all happened locally. During that same timeframe, a mass shooting occurred in Raleigh. One thing all the events shared was illegal possession or unsupervised minors with firearms. Law enforcement leaders locally want to see gun owners continue to follow safety measures.
“There’s a statutory requirement that if you own a firearm it has to be secured out of reach, out of use for a juvenile. That’s one legal mechanism, but the reality is a lot of it is just common sense,” Southern Pines Police Chief Nick Polidori said. “If you have a firearm, you need to keep it locked up and unloaded where your teenage or even older child can’t get to it.”
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has free locks for gun owners who don’t have the means to lock their firearms in a safe.
“We’ve got gun locks that we give away. The law is pretty clear that if you’ve got firearms at home that you have to keep them locked up and out of the hands of the juvenile. It’s a misdemeanor to allow them to get ahold of one,” Sheriff Ronnie Fields said.
The two shootings on Oct. 8 resulted in juveniles facing criminal charges. The scene is a common trend that police have observed in recent years.
In 2019, the N.C. General Assembly passed a statute for the expungement of charges if a juvenile completes their sentence for any misdemeanor or Class H or I felony before turning 18.
“What is happening is the gangs and these other folks are pushing a lot of the stuff on these kids underage because they know they cannot be arrested,” Fields said. “The bottom line is this second chance for juveniles is not working, and that was the concept of it when they changed the law to reduce it or to raise the age. Hopefully our legislature will look at that and look at some changes that need to happen. These juveniles need to be held accountable.”
Polidori has seen an increase in cases in recent years because of the change in law.
“My opinion, statistically, I can say juvenile crime has increased. They know they can commit a crime, and we’ve actually had some that were taken home and we know we’ve had some in juvenile temporary custody that have said, ‘I know you’re just going to take me home.’ It’s unfortunate, but that is what we are dealing with with a lot of juvenile crime,” the Southern Pines chief said.
The arrest following the homicide at the Mobil Mart on Central Avenue in Southern Pines involved three individuals, ranging from ages 19 to 23, charged with accessory after the fact, while a 17-year-old juvenile was charged with first-degree murder.
“For some reason, guns are easily accessible on the street and you see more and more juveniles possessing handguns, and quite frankly they don’t mind shooting them,” Polidori said, speaking in general.
Polidori and other law enforcement and community leaders have been involved with the Moore County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, and have worked to see where focus can be put to help the problem from growing.
“It always goes back to what resources are there for parenting, and what is being done at home for the kids first,” Polidori said. “It can’t start when they are in juvenile detention. It has to start at a young age, that mentoring and guidance.”
Law enforcement has also seen an increase in the amount of illegally possessed firearms that come with other arrests made, and much of that stems from stolen firearms that weren’t properly locked away.
“The big thing for us, we get a lot of stolen guns out of cars. We’ve said it over and over again in news media, in press releases and on the radio to lock your cars. That’s the big thing, if people would lock their cars and not leave their handgun in it out in the open,” Polidori said. “They are getting guns, the ones they are committing crimes with, they’re stolen guns or guns that have not been reported stolen yet. They are not lawfully buying handguns, so that’s the problem.
“A good tip is: if you own a handgun, be a responsible gun owner.”
The sheriff’s office responded with Moore County Schools Police when a bullet struck a school bus in Pinebluff on Oct. 4. The gun owner now faces misdemeanor charges after the unsupervised juvenile fired the gun. The bullet he fired ricocheted and hit the Pinecrest High School bus.
While there are measures law enforcement can take to try and limit the amount of juvenile crime, Fields said the issue comes down to home life, and a need for a better mental health system.
“Mental health has a lot to do with some of the issues that we’re having today,” Fields said. “An individual that wants to take whatever means, whether it be a handgun, a knife or whatever, and cause bodily harm or death to another individual has got some issues, whether it be mental or pure hatred, but it comes back to mental health.”
Fields and Polidori both said the answer to the program is far from clear-cut, but many of the answers to adding to the problem could be solved by sensible means.
“Folks have gotten away from the good common sense approach on a lot of things,” Fields said.
