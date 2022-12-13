Investigators in search of those connected to the Dec. 3 power substation attacks that blacked out much of Moore County for three days continue pressing ahead in their search for motives, suspects and evidence.
Federal, state and local law enforcement have confirmed that search warrants last week were filed, and the FBI confirmed what records the warrants were filed for.
“Search warrants were filed for cell phone data,” FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch said in an email.
No further information on the search warrants or what type of cell phone data was being investigated was provided. That data could include mapping information, location data, call histories or even internet searches.
Richard Maness, chief deputy for the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed last week that search warrants were applied for, but he did not specify the status or the level at which the warrants were applied for, or whether a judge had granted the warrants.
So far, the only evidence investigators have confirmed gathering are bullet casings recovered from the shooting attacks. Police did not say how many casings, at which substation they were found or the caliber of those bullets.
Sheriff’s Office officials reported last week that “hundreds” of calls have come through to the tip line regarding the incident. The sheriff’s office did not disclose the exact number of tips received but are encouraging anyone with information to call the tip line, where they can remain anonymous. That number is (910) 947-4444.
“We are able to get those tips real time as soon as they are reported,” Maness said.
The Governor's Office, Duke Energy and Moore County have matched contributions for a $75,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest.
