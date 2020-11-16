The Pinehurst Police Department is searching for the person who robbed the Ironwood Cafe at gunpoint on Sunday around 9 p.m.
According to Chief Glen Webb, the person is a Black male, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, who fled the scene in an early 2000’s model Ford Crown Victoria. The person left the restaurant located on Midland Road near the traffic circle, and went in the direction of Southern Pines.
The person entered Ironwood Cafe through a back entrance brandishing a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money, Webb said.
Webb said that the investigation is ongoing and he believes that the case will be closed.
Anyone with information can contact Lieutenant Gatlin regarding the case at (910) 295-3781
This is a developing story.
(4) comments
Pinehurst Police arrived on the scene and put out a BOLO (be on the lookout) to other agencies for a black male, 5’7 – 5’8, 250 pounds, driving an early 2000 silver Ford Crown Victoria, said Pinehurst Police Chief Glen Webb.
Webb said that the investigation is ongoing and he believes that the case will be closed - how can be believe the case will be closed when the suspect has not yet been apprehended?
According to Chief Glen Webb, the person is a male, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, who fled the scene in an early 2000’s model Ford Crown Victoria. Not to appear racist but would help to list race of the suspect.
For the safety of our citizens one would think the description of a gun carrying criminal would be as detailed as possible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.