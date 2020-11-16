Pinehurst wreck
The Pinehurst Police Department is searching for the person who robbed the Ironwood Cafe at gunpoint on Sunday around 9 p.m.

According to Chief Glen Webb, the person is a Black male, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, who fled the scene in an early 2000’s model Ford Crown Victoria. The person left the restaurant located on Midland Road near the traffic circle, and went in the direction of Southern Pines.

The person entered Ironwood Cafe through a back entrance brandishing a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money, Webb said.

Webb said that the investigation is ongoing and he believes that the case will be closed.

Anyone with information can contact Lieutenant Gatlin regarding the case at (910) 295-3781

This is a developing story.

jimmie canabera

jimmie canabera

Webb said that the investigation is ongoing and he believes that the case will be closed - how can be believe the case will be closed when the suspect has not yet been apprehended?

jimmie canabera

According to Chief Glen Webb, the person is a male, approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, who fled the scene in an early 2000’s model Ford Crown Victoria. Not to appear racist but would help to list race of the suspect.

Paul Roberts

For the safety of our citizens one would think the description of a gun carrying criminal would be as detailed as possible.

