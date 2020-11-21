Southern Pines Police responded to an alleged shooting incident at the Brookside Park Apartment complex on Saturday evening shortly after 7 p.m.This is the second such violent incident that has been reported this weekend.
The victim identified as Jeremiah McBride, 22, of Cameron, was transported to a regional trauma center. According to authorities, the incident was not a random act of violence, and there is not an ongoing threat to the community.
Southern Pines Police are also actively investigating a shooting that occurred Friday evening in the 200 block of South Mechanic Street. Shaquille Damon Jones, 26, of Jackson Springs, who was transported by private vehicle to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
This incident was also not a random act of violence according to a news release issued by police.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or you may remain anonymous and call the tip line at (910) 693-4110.
