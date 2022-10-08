“Four shots, at close range” left an African-American male dead on Saturday night at a Southern Pines gas station, according to Southern Pines Police Deputy Chief Charles Campbell. The victim was De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, of Fayetteville.
Police are looking for an unidentified suspect who was last seen traveling in a 2006 Blue/Gray Honda Civic displaying NC license plate TKE-5412 with a noticeable red, front, right fender. The shooting happened at Mobil Mart – often identified as the Pure Mart due to the circular Pure sign – at 1300 Central Avenue, near Reservoir Park.
The car has a North Carolina license plate reading TKE-5412.
Multiple shots fired and a gunshot victim were reported at 8:01 p.m. to the Southern Pines Police Department.
Four people, including the victim and the shooter, apparently arrived at the gas station in the same car, according to an out-of-state eyewitness. Campbell also noted that the gas station did have working cameras and the owner of the business had been “extremely cooperative” in the investigation.
The witness was able to describe the scene to the police in detail as he had been “pumping gas right next to the incident,” according to Campbell. He told police that the men arrived together, the victim got out of the car to get gas, then the suspect, an African-American male, purportedly “fired four shots at close range,” and fled the scene in the car he arrived in, along with the two passengers.
Also on Saturday in downtown Aberdeen, “fifteen rounds” were fired when a man stepped out of a vehicle and fired shots toward another vehicle. The incident happened around noon with multiple shoppers on the nearby sidewalks. No injuries were reported, no arrests have been made and a reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, according to Aberdeen Police Chief Carl Colasacco.
In regards to any connection between this incident and the Aberdeen shooting, Campbell said, “At this point, we don’t have any information that leads to that. We are aware of that, but as of right now, we don’t have any information. Maybe once some other things come up, but no, not as of now.”
Both Campbell and Colasacco were pleased and thankful for the officers and investigators who were involved in both of the active investigations.
Campbell also said, "This was not a random incident. We have no reason to believe that the public is at risk. The victim and shooter clearly knew each other.” The Sunday afternoon press release called the incident an “ active homicide investigation” and indicated “No additional information pertaining to this investigation will be released, as this investigation is still ongoing and the release of information could jeopardize the investigative process and future court prosecution.”
IF you see this vehicle or know of the location, call 911 immediately. If you have any additional information regarding the Saturday evening shooting, call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the Investigation Division of the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 693-1481, or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. The Aberdeen Police Tip Line is (910) 944-4561. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Perhaps murder at the end of a gun has less to do with immigration and more to do with American gun culture and the ease with which people obtain guns here. Immigrants from Africa, Eastern Europe and the Middle East have flooded Western Europe for twenty years, but gun violence per capita in Europe is a fraction of what it is in the U.S.
Update on this at Sandhills Sentinel or Southern Pines Police Department Facebook page.
I'm shocked Pilot covered this as it veers away from reporting crime in out area...might keep tourists away.
Violent crime is now practically a weekly affair in our county, once known to have the lowest crime rate in the state. While individual incidences may be unrelated, clearly there is a trend. Fact is, our southern border is wide open since Biden took office. Drugs and drug gangsters are flooding into our country. North Carina has long been a major destination for illegals as our government does essentially nothing to stop the. We have an ag commissioner who publicly supports use of illegal workers. If a shootout can take place in broad daylight in Aberdeen our at this gas station many people pass while driving, where is it safe anymore? No wo der concealed carry classes are full. Biden’s & Cooper’s America.
And what does our boarders have anything to do with African Americans' killing each other? We all know you are a ReTrumplican.
Drug trafficking. Drugs brought across the border, what the cartels demand in lieu of money. It is then sold into the local drug scene. Ask any local deputy what is going on.
I should have said, "Borders" since we don't provide housing for those coming to our country to harvest our food crops.
Tommy, the fact that an illegal alien works in the US agricultural sector for pay does not negate the fact that he is a criminal. It is a crime to enter our country illegally. Plenty of countries, like Chile, have a successful agricultural industry without the use of illegal aliens. They use technology - sophisticated equipment that replaces most field workers. In time our own farms dependent on cheap, unskilled, illiterate labor can not compete. See Oxbow International, equipment maker in Wisconsin.
