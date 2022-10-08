“Four shots, at close range” left an African-American male dead on Saturday night at a Southern Pines gas station, according to Southern Pines Police Deputy Chief Charles Campbell. The victim was De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, of Fayetteville.

Police are looking for an unidentified suspect who was last seen traveling in a 2006 Blue/Gray Honda Civic displaying NC license plate TKE-5412 with a noticeable red, front, right fender. The shooting happened at Mobil Mart – often identified as the Pure Mart due to the circular Pure sign – at 1300 Central Avenue, near Reservoir Park.

Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 1.52.53 PM.png

This screen grab from the security video shows the vehicle that Southern Pines Police is looking for in regards to the homicide Saturday night.

(8) comments

Karen Tussing

Perhaps murder at the end of a gun has less to do with immigration and more to do with American gun culture and the ease with which people obtain guns here. Immigrants from Africa, Eastern Europe and the Middle East have flooded Western Europe for twenty years, but gun violence per capita in Europe is a fraction of what it is in the U.S.

jimmie canabera

Update on this at Sandhills Sentinel or Southern Pines Police Department Facebook page.

jimmie canabera

I'm shocked Pilot covered this as it veers away from reporting crime in out area...might keep tourists away.

Kent Misegades

Violent crime is now practically a weekly affair in our county, once known to have the lowest crime rate in the state. While individual incidences may be unrelated, clearly there is a trend. Fact is, our southern border is wide open since Biden took office. Drugs and drug gangsters are flooding into our country. North Carina has long been a major destination for illegals as our government does essentially nothing to stop the. We have an ag commissioner who publicly supports use of illegal workers. If a shootout can take place in broad daylight in Aberdeen our at this gas station many people pass while driving, where is it safe anymore? No wo der concealed carry classes are full. Biden’s & Cooper’s America.

Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

And what does our boarders have anything to do with African Americans' killing each other? We all know you are a ReTrumplican.

Kent Misegades

Drug trafficking. Drugs brought across the border, what the cartels demand in lieu of money. It is then sold into the local drug scene. Ask any local deputy what is going on.

Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

I should have said, "Borders" since we don't provide housing for those coming to our country to harvest our food crops.

Kent Misegades

Tommy, the fact that an illegal alien works in the US agricultural sector for pay does not negate the fact that he is a criminal. It is a crime to enter our country illegally. Plenty of countries, like Chile, have a successful agricultural industry without the use of illegal aliens. They use technology - sophisticated equipment that replaces most field workers. In time our own farms dependent on cheap, unskilled, illiterate labor can not compete. See Oxbow International, equipment maker in Wisconsin.

