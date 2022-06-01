Police at the scene of an alleged shooting Wednesday on West Connecticut Avenue.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

The Southern Pines Police Department is investigating an alleged shooting that happened about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Connecticut Avenue.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was taken by ambulance to Memorial Park and placed on a helicopter to be transported to an area trauma center. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Stephanie, who lives on West Connecticut Avenue and asked that her last name not be published for safety reasons, said she was playing fetch with her dog when she overheard an altercation between the victim and another man who “skirted up” in a car

“A car pulled into the driveway,” she said. “I don’t know if (the driver) got out or not, but I’m assuming he did because he kept saying, ‘open the door, open the door!’ There was a bunch of yelling then I heard a shot, then there was more yelling and I heard the car drive away.”

Stephanie said she called 911 after hearing the gunshot. She then ran outside to check on the victim, she said, who had been shot in the knee.

A woman who spoke to The Pilot on condition of anonymity said she was on her way to visit her grandmother when she saw police vehicles pulling into the neighborhood.

“I said ‘I stay on this street, is it OK for me to go home?’” the woman said, recalling her conversation with law enforcement officers at the scene. “They were like, ‘find somewhere else to stay, it’s a little dangerous tonight.’ They said they couldn’t tell me what happened, but (that I should) stay somewhere safe and don’t come back until they’re gone and have everything wrapped up.”

The Southern Pines Police Department deferred questions about the incident to Capt. Charles Campbell, who was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday evening.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information is available.

Evey Weisblat contributed to this report.

