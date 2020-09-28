Police have detained a man after shots were fired inside a home on the 200 block of Juniper Creek Boulevard on Monday afternoon.
Interim Pinehurst Police Chief Glenn Webb said reports of shots fired came in just before 3 p.m. Pinehurst Police Department and the Moore County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in Pinehurst No. 6, taking a resident of the home with non life-threatening gunshot wounds into custody at a "non-disclosed location."
Webb said the incident was related to a mental health issue.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
