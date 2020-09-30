Aberdeen Police have concluded their investigation into an incident on Sept. 17 at Walmart that prompted a viral video post on social media. Reiterating an earlier official statement, Aberdeen Police Chief Carl Colasacco said no attempted child abduction occurred.
However, the incident highlights the importance of being conscientious about personal safety and Colasacco expressed appreciation to the two women who initially called in the suspicious activity.
“We want to thank the caller for reporting the information that she reported. She was being very vigilant about her surroundings and reported what she observed,” he said.
The incident began when two women in Walmart encountered a man they believed was taking photographs of a small child that was shopping with them. They confronted him directly and also noticed several other suspicious looking men in their immediate vicinity.
Walmart security was alerted and Aberdeen Police also responded to the scene, but the male subjects had left the store.
The two women then shared their experience in a video posted to Facebook. Within hours, the video went viral and was shared thousands of times before it was removed from the social media platform the following day.
In an interview on Wednesday, the women said they regretted their decision to post the video.
“It made the whole situation ten times harder,” said the woman who posted the video, speaking to The Pilot on condition of anonymity. “People have attacked us on social media saying we weren’t telling the truth. People have attacked Aberdeen Police saying they aren’t doing enough.”
“Our whole thing, the whole reason we did it was we wanted people to be vigilant. The video was meant for my friends on Facebook,” she said.
“We are very satisfied and thankful for what Aberdeen Police have done for us. It wasn’t one day but a full week of investigative work. We are very appreciative.”
Colasacco said investigators viewed several hours of surveillance video of the victim and the six male subjects she reported. They were able to determine by the video that there was not any attempt to abduct a child.
Two male subjects were identified and investigators spoke with them. Colasacco said both were at the store shopping, nothing more.
Four other men seen in the videos also purchased items from Walmart, but police were unable to identify these individuals for a follow-up conversation.
“We did a full investigation. I can’t be any more outspoken about the importance of being vigilant. It is important to pay attention to your surroundings at your house and a store, and everywhere in between,” Colasacco said.
Unfortunately, the viral video encouraged a firestorm of misinformation and rumors tinged with racial undertones.
“People said it was a child abduction. We never said that,” the woman said. “There were a lot of things that people said that we didn’t say in the video. If I had wanted it to draw that kind of attention, I would have at least put on make-up. I certainly wouldn’t have named my children.”
Instead her goal was to empower women and remind them to be aware of their surroundings.
“I feel like we did that, but we also feel like making the video hindered the investigation,” she said.
Colasacco said some questions remain unanswered.
“If there was bad intent, the attention from the video would have pushed them (four subjects) to go somewhere else,” he said. “But I am not complaining about what the women did. At least they tried to step up when they saw something out of place instead of thinking it was somebody else’s problem or somebody else would report it.”
In response to the incident, there has been a rash of other posts on local social media pages about people concerned they were being followed. But no other official police reports have been filed.
Colasacco encouraged citizens to report suspicious activity to police using 911, or calling non-emergency business numbers, tip hotlines, or email.
Good job Aberdeen Police Dept for following up on the incident and good job to the ladies for reporting suspicious activity, you can’t be too careful these days. The FaceBook post has certainly made folks with kids be more aware of their surroundings.
