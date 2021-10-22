Law enforcement agencies across the country all know the need for quality law enforcement candidates. The chain of getting candidates ready begins with the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Sandhills Community College.
That program is currently looking for applicants for its two classes in 2022, beginning with a night class that is held five days a week and meets every other Saturday beginning in January.
The number of applicants enrolling in law enforcement training, both at Sandhills and nationwide, has fallen in recent years, said Bob Kehoe, director of the Sandhills BLET program. That lower enrollment reverberates across the local law enforcement scene.
“When they have any dips in registration, it makes recruiting tougher when we have an opening,” Pinehurst Police Chief Glen Webb said. “Overall, the competition for good competent recruits among police departments, especially in rural areas like ours, is going to get more intense as we move through the next couple years.”
With 31 years of law enforcement experience, Kehoe has led the Sandhills program for four years. He said he understands how the police profession can be portrayed these days, but the view from inside the industry doesn’t match. He said that after national incidents where police officers have faced criticism, large outpourings of community support often have followed.
The Sandhills night class runs from January to July, and it provides flexibility.
“You can still work your job during the day and you go to school at night. You’ve got a couple scholarships at the college for someone who doesn’t have the means to pay for it,” Kehoe said. “The only thing students have to pay for is books and uniforms.”
Tuition for the programs is covered by the state, since Sandhills‘ BLET program is considered a state training program, and all North Carolina police officers have to go through the proper training before starting their jobs.
“I admire anyone in this day and age that is going to the police academy. When I went into the police academy in 1998, it was a lot easier decision to make,” Webb said. “It’s pretty admirable that they are either changing careers or are having to work a full-time job and go to the night academy. That shows a lot of dedication to me.”
The average class size has been around 15 students in recent classes, Kehoe said. There is no shortage of instructor-to-pupil interaction, and a good portion of the class is hands on.
The next night class will also be the first to get to use a state-of-the-art simulator, which is used to prepare students for real-life scenarios.
Kehoe also sees the benefits immediately paying off for graduates of the program.
“There are so many jobs here and opportunities for a really good job,” Kehoe said. “There’s so many opportunities out there.”
A more typical five-day-a-week fall semester program will begin next August. More information on the program and how to apply can be found at https://www.sandhills.edu/blet/.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
