Box:
When Ed Martel sits down at the piano the room lights up.
Sometimes, a pinpoint reflected off a mirrored disco ball. Other times, flickering candlelight. Or glowing neon. Maybe a pulsating strobe. Because Martel can play anything at any tempo, any volume.
You want Chopin? No problem. A N’Orleans jazz riff? Beatles’ ballad? Martel’s your man.
Tall and talkative, this 69-year-old musician possesses the rare gene that enabled him to play “by ear” before he could read “Dick & Jane”—or spell “prodigy.”
Move over Mozart. Hit the road, Elton. Tell Billy Joel there’s a new Piano Man in town. Pinehurst, that is.
“The minute his hands hit the keyboard I was blown away,” says Drew Gross, resident manager at the Pine Crest Inn.
That happened when the pianist hired for Valentine’s Day bowed out. Somebody mentioned that a multi-faceted musician had recently relocated to the area. Gross called Martel, who asked try the inn’s keyboard. Imagine Liberace asking to test-light your candelabra.
Martel was hired on the spot. “He changed the whole atmosphere. People were calling out requests, wanting to know where this guy came from,” Gross says.
Well, since they asked…
Martel is a New England Yankee, born and raised in Rhode Island, educated at Boston University and Berklee College of Music, also in Boston.
“My first memory was watching a piano being delivered for my sisters to take lessons,” Martel says. “I was 2 ½.” He started lessons at four. By then, he was already picking up songs, by ear, a complicated process which, in children, has never been fully explained.
By age eight he was playing for choirs and had won his first music competition.
Then, the yellow brick road forked. “I wanted to be a doctor or a biochemist.”
….
Hearing is believing. The Pine Crest Inn invites the public to hear Martel play in the lobby on Easter Sunday, April 17, from 5 to 8 p.m. Martel welcomes requests, sing-alongs. Free. Family-friendly.
.....
Martel talks fast and with animation, answering questions before they are asked, hopping verbally from continent to continent, one famous name to another, either as an accompanist, arranger, conductor, composer, synthesizer. At BU he studied calculus and music simultaneously, while picking up gigs at weddings. After accompanying a Hawaiian singer on Cape Cod he took off for the islands, then copped a dream gig accompanying Englebert Humperdink on worldwide tours. Upon return, Martel hunkered down in L.A. for 41 years, becoming the go-to guy for mood-setting background music necessary in TV, films, live performances. Client names worth dropping: Sally Kellerman (“Hot Lips Houlihan” from “M*A*S*H” who also sang), Rickie Lee Jones, The Temptations, The Irish Tenors, Three Dog Night, Antonio Banderas, Donnie Osmond. On a more serious, uh, note, Martel performed a concert for Supreme Court justices and dignitaries.
…
So…why Pinehurst, why now?
“My mother-in-law moved here,” Martel says. “Every time we came to visit my wife asked ‘Can’t we live here too?’”
COVID-19 provided the impetus; “The lockdown changed everything,” Martel recalls. “In February 2020 I was playing a concert at the Eiffel Tower. Suddenly, all the world tours were canceled.” L.A. quickly lost its glitter. Besides, technology now enables Martel to originate and distribute arrangements and performances from a home studio anywhere, any time.
Lucky Moore County that his anywhere/anytime is here and now.
To his credit, Martel donates his talents outside the limelight. “When I played piano at Perkins School for the Blind (in Massachusetts) the kids put their hands on mine. I can still feel it today.” He has also interacted with dyslexic children and some with ADHA. “For the withdrawn, (music) brought them out, gave them confidence. It’s all based on the warmth I feel that comes from God.”
After God, Martel circles back to that elusive gene, or predisposition, or simply talent, which he claims is not enough. “You’ve got to have the desire. What drives me is the pure love of playing music, especially when I stay in the background, and make others look better.
“I’m living proof that music is the universal language.”
Now, after a lifetime filled with success, “I’m at a point when I don’t have to pray for income. I can do what I want,” which may include working with a community choir at a Southern Pines church. When word gets round this arts-aware community, other opportunities will follow.
And if they don’t, that’s OK, too. There’s always golf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.