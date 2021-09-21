Project Santa will ride again with Earl Wright at the reins, despite last December’s announcement to the contrary.
The Southern Pines resident is already working on donated bicycles at a warehouse in Aberdeen; the day after Halloween, on goes the Christmas music for the 26th season of bringing smiles to children the real Santa missed.
“It’s all for the kids, the kids,” he exclaims. “I don’t do it for anybody else, just the kids.”
Kids who come from as far away as Greensboro and Charlotte, sleep in their cars until distribution (and free breakfast from food trucks) begins at 8 a.m.
Last Christmas was especially difficult for Wright. His son had died in November. Wright holed up in the warehouse, alone.
“At least I was doing something. I got tired of hearing people say they’re sorry,” Wright says, remembering how Earl Jr. had collected and distributed back-to-school books.
“He took it extremely hard,” says Sharon Thompson, Wright’s partner and Santa-helpmate. “But I kept pushing him, because of the kids.”
Last year also saw a change in venue. After more than a decade, the event moved from the downtown parking lot of the former Bo’s market to the much larger Walmart lot. Wright changed the format; children were handed over to volunteers who helped them select an appropriate ride. Parents remained in their cars, picked up children and bikes on the other side.
“But I spoke to every parent,” Wright insists.
The new format worked well. Nearly 769 bikes were distributed on an especially cold and windy day, slightly below the average of 1,000, partly because he did not continue the distribution in Robbins, as in years past.
Wright, a tall man in his mid-60s, holds up large hands and nimble fingers. “God gave me a gift, to work with my hands,” he says. Son of a share-cropper, he learned mechanics by repairing farm equipment. Remembering his own first wheels: “I walked to the junkyard with my brother, got some parts, then came back in the afternoon to get some more. That’s how I know how to fix bikes.”
However, times they are a-changin’. More than half the bikes lined up on Christmas morning are new — from petite pink models with training wheels to racing bikes and a few tricycles. Some are donated. For others, Wright goes from Walmart to Walmart, buying up stock, which he assembles. If not enough money has been collected, he floats the loan.
Wright’s efforts have not gone unnoticed or unrewarded; he has received the Governor’s Medallion for Volunteer Service and, in 2017, was named Man of the Year by the Moore County Foundation. He also distributes boxes containing everything for Christmas dinner.
Still, he insists, “It’s all for the kids.”
Retirement no longer looms. “If I quit, what am I gonna do? Not TV, just football and cut the grass.”
And now, there’s a new kid on the block. Last December, when 11-year-old Joe Caliri of Robbins heard that Wright’s New Year’s Day giveaway had been canceled, an idea surfaced. Joe learned bike mechanics on the family farm. With his father John Caliri’s guidance, he had already assembled a bike in the barn-workshop. Maybe he could pull something together so the children wouldn’t be disappointed?
With his parents and siblings pitching in and help from the Robbins police, Joe rounded up and assembled or repaired 34 bikes. They were gone in a flash.
The pay-it-forward opportunity got back to Wright. They touched base. Soon, Joe will come to Southern Pines and discuss collaborating on a second event with more bikes for more children. Joe has already collected more than 30. Some, he says, are major projects, but nothing he can’t handle.
“Last year, it made me feel good, like I had accomplished something.”
Looks like Project Santa’s Santa is back on track. Once again Christmas morning will dawn to “Feliz Navidad” blaring from speakers. Volunteers numbering students, physicians, attorneys, bankers, golfers, teacher, families and shopkeepers will start their holiday helping wide-eyed kids while Santa Earl takes a victory lap through the crowd.
“People in Moore County are so giving, it’s unreal,” Wright says. “One (donor) moved to Hawaii but every year he sends money for 10 bikes. I don’t even know who he is but he hasn’t forgotten us.”
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.