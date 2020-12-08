Southern Pines town leaders considered a conditional rezoning request for a proposed indoor self-storage facility on U.S. 1 on Tuesday, but will not take any action on the application until their next business meeting in early January.
Longleaf Pines Storage has proposed building a multi-level storage facility on the service road near the West Pennsylvania Avenue interchange. However, neighbors on South Hale Street and other nearby areas have expressed concern about the scale of the project, its potential tax impacts on surrounding properties, increased traffic and other issues.
A petition opposed to the project was circulated and has garnered several hundred signatures, according to community organizers. In addition, several neighbors spoke during Tuesday’s public hearing before the Southern Pines Town Council.
Resident Donald Rich said he was not opposed to progress that would yield long term, sustainable growth for the community.
“West Southern Pines should not be for sale to the highest bidder. As the community goes forward, any commercial or retail business must create jobs and opportunities in West Southern Pines. This business model misses the mark," Rich said. “This isn’t the right investment, nor do we need or desire it in the West Southern Pines community.”
Resident Nora Bowman, who lives across the street from the proposed building site, said the size and scale of the project would not fit into the WSP neighborhood as outlined in the town’s Comprehensive Long Range Plan.
Bowman and others also objected to what they feel could be a potential site for crime or attract illicit business dealings as a result of the proposed building. One speaker during the public hearing said she was aware of at least one family in the area using a storage unit as living quarters.
Attorney Bob Hornick, speaking on behalf of Longleaf Pines Storage, said the new development would “eradicate some of the unsafe behaviors” on the mostly empty, overgrown property.
Plans call for a two-story facility, though on the rear facing elevation to South Hale Street the building would be limited to one-story because of the natural slope. As a result, the building height would be similar or lower than residential roofline on nearby homes. Hornick also noted that vehicle access would be restricted to the U.S. 1 side with an siren-activated emergency gate access at the rear, as required by the fire marshal.
“This would provide a complementary buffer, a transition between the U.S. 1 highway and the neighborhood at South Hale,” Hornick said.
Will Huntley of Huntley Design Build also spoke in support of the application, noting the property was previously zoned for General Business use before it was later amended to Office Services commercial zoning.
The Town Council is expected to take action on the proposed conditional zoning request at its Jan. 6 meeting.
