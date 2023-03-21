West Southern Pines revitalization efforts are progressing to the point where the Morganton Road conceptual development plan will be presented to the Southern Pines Planning Board this Thursday.
The project began in 2021 when the town partnered with the Development Finance Initiative (DFI) from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Government. DFI works with communities to provide expertise on real estate development and finance. The town approached DFI with a parcel of land to design a project aligned with community interests and economic development.
Located near the corner of West Morganton Road and South Henley Street, the 36 acres of town-owned land was identified as a "key gateway" into the West Southern Pines community by Sarah Odio, DFI assistant director.
The project remained in the hands of DFI while its team gathered feedback from the community and drafted a mostly finalized idea for the Town Council to review. Odio passed the project to town staff last October, giving the planning department a clear concept to fill in with finer details.
The development comprises four key pieces: retail and office space, recreation areas, senior housing and affordable homeownership.
When planning staff asked about “wiggle room” in the proposed concept, Odio shared there was very little because the design balances community feedback with “what’s economically feasible,” Senior Planner Alaina Mallette said.
Retail and Office Space
The development’s design transitions from the “busy” Morganton Road to the “quiet” West Southern Pines neighborhood.
“We wanted to make sure there was a transition happening in intensity of uses from Morganton down to the West Southern Pines neighborhood,” Mallette said.
The plan allows for three-story buildings along Morganton Road, two-story buildings within the site, and single-story buildings for the senior and affordable homes, which border existing homes off West Lowe Avenue and South Gaines Street.
Mallette said the change in building heights matches the types of development already along the Morganton Road corridor and then in the neighborhood. She also said two stories are preferred for the internal buildings rather than single-story to avoid designing retail spaces that are wider rather than tall, creating a strip-mall setup that “doesn’t bring character to a place.”
The idea is to mimic the Southern Pines downtown area for the new retail-office space, as preferred by community members in a survey created by planning staff. The design uses many of the same requirements in the central business zoning district, including building setbacks and landscaping.
The plan includes a table of allowed uses in the development. This table is important because it provides some control over what can go into the area. Allowed uses range from a neighborhood corner store to a bank. As per comments from the community, hotels, super stores and businesses that require a lot of asphalt, like drive-throughs and car rental places, would not be permitted.
Recreation
The recreation area primarily revolves around the development of a YMCA facility. The Town Council recently signed a letter of intent to convey a portion of its property to the YMCA.
The community will largely influence the YMCA design, and provisions in the plan ask for creating outdoor social areas. It also contains some aesthetic requirements to ensure it doesn’t resemble a sterile medical building — wanting it to blend in with the community.
The plan from DFI also proposes the development of a playground, basketball court or skatepark.
Senior Housing and Affordable Homeownership
The senior housing design calls for 64 units, and the affordable homeownership area lists nine single-family homes.
The town intends to work with companies that do low-income housing projects to make sure the homes are affordable once the land leaves its hands. Mallette said the town also plans for the senior housing to be affordable rentals.
All of the homes would be designed as one level, as desired by the community to be senior-compatible. Parking for the senior homes would be located centrally or to the side, with some paved path or sidewalk to each home. Because of the desired density and allowances within the building and fire codes, there was no space to add driveways for each unit.
A non-disturbed natural buffer would exist between existing homes in West Southern Pines and the development because people were concerned about the change in home density.
“And if you walk down Lowe (Avenue) at any time of day, it’s so quiet. It’s just so peaceful,” Mallette said.
Roadways
Another debated component of the design is how internal roads would flow. Mallette said, “it’s not set in stone” at this point in the planning process. What she will present to the planning board is conceptual.
During the next stage, known as the preliminary development plan, the town will know more about what’s possible regarding roads after working with engineers and architects.
A central point of discussion was whether or not to extend South Stephens Street to the development, but the community did not want a thoroughfare through the neighborhood. The preferred design is to create a greenway from the intersection of Lowe Avenue and Stephens Street with the development, still allowing mobility but not increasing non-resident traffic.
An alternative design is a one-way road from the development to Stephens Street, but the community did not prefer this idea. The one-way pattern would flow from a centrally located roundabout.
“So circulation around the roundabout can pop people out towards Morganton, down towards Henley, up towards the single-family part of the project, or spit you out one-way towards the community,” Mallette said.
Other considerations for the road include traffic-calming measures, like on-street parking, bike-shared lanes and landscaping strips. Mallette said the preferred speed limit is 20 mph, but that is not something the planning department can control.
She hopes the community will come to speak at the public hearing, voicing opinions in favor and against the project so the planning board can see a full range of views. She said there is enough time before the plan goes to the Town Council to make adjustments so the project can “be well-informed and the best version.”
The planning board meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the E.S. Douglass Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
