Moore County’s local governments are finally ready to dive into the planning for how to spend the COVID-19 relief funds provided by the federal government last spring as part of the American Rescue Plan.
After sitting on the money for almost a year, the county and its municipalities will be able to alleviate any confusion on how the funds could be spent by looking to guidelines the U.S. Treasury Department issued recently,as well as consulting the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARP) was passed last March.
More than $350 billion was allocated to state, local and tribal governments to support recovery efforts from the coronavirus pandemic. Local governments’ share was based on their population. Aid also went to Moore County Schools, which has already announced plans for its share.
Funds must go toward costs incurred after March 2021, but they don’t have to be spent until the end of 2026 — and local governments have almost three more years to obligate them.
Local governments received the first half of their funds last summer and will receive the second half this summer.
According to the most recent guidelines, there are four acceptable categories for spending the funds:
Covering lost revenue;
Premium pay for essential workers;
Economic and public health response to COVID-19; and
Investment in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The one thing local governments can’t do is bank the money and put it in reserve accounts. That’s because the federal government wants that money to be spent to stimulate economic activity.
Here’s a look at some of the planning now underway locally:
Moore County
The county is getting $19.6 million in ARP funds. County Manager Wayne said that sum is separate from money allocated to the county’s 11 municipalities.
“There's nothing to say that we will (not) work together on a project or have a project that's mutually beneficial,” Vest said. “But as far as determining the allocation, each of these jurisdictions, the respective board has that ability.”
Vest said the commissioners will hold a special meeting on Feb. 9 dedicated to the federal relief money. That meeting will involve “revisiting the fundamentals of the dollars, what allowable expenditures there are, what's not allowed and … just kind of revisiting that to lay the foundation,” he said. “But then also talking about how we may strategize allocating the dollars (to) maximize the benefit, but also increase their flexibility and how long we have to spend.”
Vest mentioned that the final rules include a standard allowance of lost revenue of up to $10 million. He said the county is considering that as an option.
In terms of new spending, Vest said increasing broadband access and addressing water and sewer needs were prioritized early.
“We're going to look more at the infrastructure,” he said.
Commissioners have also been following the state budget closely, as it relates to grants for expansion of broadband infrastructure and partnerships with internet service providers. The state has invested nearly $1 billion of its ARP funds into broadband expansion, according to the North Carolina Department of Information Technology.
In addition to broadband, Vest said that water and sewer projects will weigh heavily in consideration of ARP funds.
“At the February work session, we've got a presentation lined up to talk about priority projects that if the board decides to allocate funding to water and sewer, it handles several key projects that would enhance our water and sewer system,” he said.
Vest said the county is in the process of drafting this year’s budget and that the ARP funds will be taken into account before the budget is finalized.
Southern Pines
Southern Pines is set to receive $4.6 million in ARP funds. Like most of the surrounding municipalities, the town doesn’t have any solid plans yet.
“We have not spent the first dime of that money,” Town Manager Reagan Parsons said. He explained officials have been waiting for the final rules and now hopes to discuss the ARP money at the annual council retreat in April, when the budget discussion also takes place.
“There is no doubt we could come up with $4.6 million of projects pretty quickly,” Parsons said.
“But again you want to be strategic about which projects you spend ARPA money on for both reporting reasons and also (because) there are projects that are one-time expenditures.”
Such projects, he said, are usually more ideal for one-off funds like ARP because they don’t require taking into account ongoing maintenance costs.
“There are things you might do with the money that it seems like a great idea now, but you've got to be able to continue to generate revenue to cover it in the future — because this is one-time money, it's not going to keep coming from the federal government.”
On a practical level, Parsons said he at leasts expects some of the money to go toward some utility work, such as a stormwater project the town is working on, and work at Reservoir Park dam. He also threw housing rehabilitation work into the mix, suggesting the town may partner with a local organization in the West Southern Pines community to this end.
Parsons also noted that “there's more sidewalk (work) than we will ever generate money for in the next five decades,” so that may be an option as well.
Overall, Parsons suggested that the Treasury’s final rules allowed more flexibility and spending opportunities than the interim rules had.
“It's interesting in that it greatly opened up things and simplified things for smaller communities like Southern Pines. Because it took a lot of the limitations off, at least on the surface.”
Pinehurst
Pinehurst is receiving $5.3 million in ARPA funds. The town is also in the early stages of determining how the money will be spent.
“No decisions have been made yet,” Village Manager Jeff Sanborn said. He noted that the discussion will also take place alongside this year’s budget conversation.
“Given the latitude that it appears we have in using that money, I would expect it at the end of the day, it puts us in a better position to deal with a lot of the larger capital expenses that we have on the horizon, like for the fire station, park improvements, things like that,” he said.
Aberdeen
Aberdeen is set to receive $2.5 million in ARP funds. The Aberdeen Board of Commissioners on Monday received an update from Paul Sabiston, the town manager, on the status of the community’s funds. According to the agency’s ruling, he said, towns can now spend the money “basically however they want.”
“We can spend it on any kind of traditional or standard governmental services,” Sabiston said. “We can buy fire trucks, police cars, radios. We can pave everything in downtown with bricks. We can do a lot of things with that money and it’s all legitimate, OK’d by the Treasury Department.”
One thing the town can’t do, he said, is squirrel away the funds.
“You can’t just put it in your bank account and say, ‘we’re going to hold it,’” Sabiston said. “Why? Because they want you to spend it to get the economy going.”
Potential uses for the money will be discussed during the town’s upcoming budget planning sessions. From there, Sabiston said, the town will develop a plan “that involves the influx or benefit of the ARP funds.”
“We would make a separate distinction (for the funding) and put it in a separate account,” he said in a phone interview on Tuesday.
Sabiston said larger projects like a plan to turn the old Aberdeen Elementary School campus on U.S. 1 into a community hub and the ongoing construction of a sports complex off U.S. 15-501 are at the “top of the list” of recommendations for how to spend the money.
“I think there’s still a lot of confusion about what the new rule means (for towns) and how to move forward with it, but we’re in a good place in our planning,” he said. “We’re as prepared as anyone to go to the next step, and we want to use the money wisely for things that we can point to and show our residents the benefit. Hopefully, we’ll be able to fund items that will be here for the next 50 years.”
Whispering Pines
The ARP will provide Whispering Pines close to $1.1 million in funds. Village Manager Rich Lambdin is “confident the village will be able to take advantage of the total amount of the grant. However, to ensure federal complicity, the staff is thoroughly reviewing requirements and consulting with our partners with the UNC School of Government and the NC League of Municipalities.”
Lambdin also clarified that the expanded date is not until the 2025 fiscal year and he believes that provides “ample time to ensure compliance with all regulations while considering all options to best benefit the Village of Whispering Pines.”
The UNC School of Government is providing information services and advice to local governments to help facilitate their use of the ARP funds, including a free webinar series at www.sog.unc.edu/resources/microsites/arp-funding.
