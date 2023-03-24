Conceptual plans for a West Morganton Road mixed-use development that could support the West Southern Pines community needs more time for review, the town’s planning board said Thursday.
After more than three hours of discussion with the community Thursday night, the Southern Pines Planning Board asked for a four-month extension before sending it up to the Town Council for consideration.
At the heart of Thursday night’s reviewing, planning board members were skeptical that the project would benefit the predominantly Black West Southern Pines neighborhood. Residents shared concerns that the uses as proposed would not help their community and could lead to more gentrification and redevelopment.
The project area includes about 36 acres of town-owned land near the corner of West Morganton Road and South Henley Street. It has long been identified as a “key gateway” to the West Southern Pines community during early revitalization efforts in the neighborhood.
The town partnered with the Development Finance Initiative (DFI) from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Government in 2021 to design a project aligned with community interests and economic development.
The project remained in the hands of DFI while its team held community input meetings and drafted a concept for the Town Council to review. Then the project was passed to town staff to add details.
The development includes four main development uses: retail and office space, recreation, senior housing and affordable homeownership.
Senior Planner Alaina Mallette took the lead on expanding the concept, designing a project that balanced what DFI outlined with additional community feedback gathered over the last few months.
What she presented included types of roadways throughout the development with traffic-slowing measures, distinct locations for each development type in the plan and mock-ups of what those buildings could look like based on a feedback survey completed by residents.
But residents at Thursday’s meeting did not see the project’s alignment with or betterment for the West Southern Pines neighborhood. Many who spoke highlighted the project’s role in increasing gentrification.
Felicia Winfield said, “I don’t believe this project is going to benefit West Southern Pines in any way, shape or form.”
Janet McSwain said this project does nothing but “continue to squeeze out the black residents.”
One point of discussion was around the proposed senior housing area, which would include 64 units developed through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. The program is highly regulated and individuals must make 50 percent or less of the area median income to qualify. That caps an individual’s income at less than $29,000 for a single person.
Board member Kim Wade, a West Southern Pines activist, asked if West Southern Pines residents could be given top priority for the homes, trying to clarify what aspects of the project directly benefited the community.
Nina Walker, executive director at Sandhills Community Action Program, told the board that preferences could not be made because of the program's regulations.
Sandhills Community Action Program assists low-income families, the elderly and the disabled to afford housing in the private market. She suggested that the town incentivize or require private investors to hold a percentage of their units for low-income people, expanding affordable housing.
Walker also pointed out that to avoid gentrification is to keep the majority of West Southern Pines black-owned, as it is now.
Resident Iris Kelly-Wallace said the community wants “more productivity in West Southern Pines,” but it also wants to be included — not pushed out.
“Everything can’t be done by the book all the time,” Kelly-Wallace said, “and benefit the community.”
Another point highlighted during the discussion was traffic in the area because of the expanding Morganton Road corridor, which will include new medical offices and a large new retail complex anchored by Target across the road from the site.
The Planning Board's recommendation to continue this discussion specifies needing more time to redesign the project to match better the socioeconomics of the area, which includes reducing the commercial component, meeting with community stakeholders and designing a traffic flow that discourages cut-throughs in the neighborhood.
