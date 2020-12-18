150 South Page St elevation

Proposed front elevation of the 150 South Page Street project, courtesy of Koontz Jones Design.

Preliminary plans for a proposed three-story mixed-use building on South Page Street were unanimously recommended Thursday by the Southern Pines Planning Board.

Pinehurst-based Riley Walker Companies submitted a conditional use application for the infill redevelopment project. As presented, plans call for office space on the ground floor level and seven residential apartments on the upper stories. An existing commercial office building on the 0.8-acre site will remain with a courtyard separating the two structures.

Land planner Bob Koontz of Koontz Jones Design said he intends to move his business office, which is currently located in the existing 2,400-square-foot building, into the larger 3,650-square foot ground floor space of the proposed building.

“We have grown from a staff of four to nine and we are looking to grow. This building will also provide for potential future expansion and also provide some residential opportunities,” Koontz said.

He compared the scale of the project to the mixed-use building at 271 W. Pennsylvania Ave. that is within sight of the 150 S. Page St. proposed build. Pinnacle Design Build developed the three-story building with space for its own office and other commercial tenants on the ground floor, while the top two floors consist of condominium space. The Pinnacle building garnered a Community Improvement award in 2013, presented by the Southern Pines Appearance Commission, based on its architecture, landscaping and general appearance.

150 South Page Street site map

Preliminary conceptual site plan of the proposed 150 South Page Street project, courtesy of Koontz Jones Design.

Plans for the South Page Street project’s front facade mimic the pattern and historical feel of side-by-side buildings along Broad Street.

“It will look like three different buildings that are attached,” Koontz said.

The design meets all standards outlined for commercial buildings in the town’s development ordinances but as a mixed-use project, was permitted a slight reduction in parking requirements from 34 spaces to 33 spaces.

During the public hearing, resident Jennifer Williams expressed concern about the increasing density of three-story buildings in the downtown Southern Pines area.

“Can the town’s water and sewer (infrastructure) sustain this development? It’s not just this one but other projects in the future that I’m worried about,” Williams said.

Town planner Lauren Long said the town’s engineer reviews all permit requests and building plans when they are submitted for consideration.

“(Infrastructure) is something he is looking at constantly,” Long said.

Growth has been an ongoing discussion for Southern Pines town leaders in recent years. In particular, the downtown area has become increasingly attractive for investment. As a result, land prices have skyrocketed, which has prompted more infill and multi-story development.

Southern Pines Planning Board member Cooper Carter said the location of the proposed building in front of the existing building, was a “really good use” of the property.

“This is a nice small project. I think this kind of multifamily use, at this density, there are probably some pretty finite locations where it can occur in the downtown area,” he said, “but I think this is one of them.”

The Southern Pines Town Council will conduct a public hearing to consider the conditional use permit application, the date has not been announced.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days