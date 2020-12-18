Preliminary plans for a proposed three-story mixed-use building on South Page Street were unanimously recommended Thursday by the Southern Pines Planning Board.
Pinehurst-based Riley Walker Companies submitted a conditional use application for the infill redevelopment project. As presented, plans call for office space on the ground floor level and seven residential apartments on the upper stories. An existing commercial office building on the 0.8-acre site will remain with a courtyard separating the two structures.
Land planner Bob Koontz of Koontz Jones Design said he intends to move his business office, which is currently located in the existing 2,400-square-foot building, into the larger 3,650-square foot ground floor space of the proposed building.
“We have grown from a staff of four to nine and we are looking to grow. This building will also provide for potential future expansion and also provide some residential opportunities,” Koontz said.
He compared the scale of the project to the mixed-use building at 271 W. Pennsylvania Ave. that is within sight of the 150 S. Page St. proposed build. Pinnacle Design Build developed the three-story building with space for its own office and other commercial tenants on the ground floor, while the top two floors consist of condominium space. The Pinnacle building garnered a Community Improvement award in 2013, presented by the Southern Pines Appearance Commission, based on its architecture, landscaping and general appearance.
Plans for the South Page Street project’s front facade mimic the pattern and historical feel of side-by-side buildings along Broad Street.
“It will look like three different buildings that are attached,” Koontz said.
The design meets all standards outlined for commercial buildings in the town’s development ordinances but as a mixed-use project, was permitted a slight reduction in parking requirements from 34 spaces to 33 spaces.
During the public hearing, resident Jennifer Williams expressed concern about the increasing density of three-story buildings in the downtown Southern Pines area.
“Can the town’s water and sewer (infrastructure) sustain this development? It’s not just this one but other projects in the future that I’m worried about,” Williams said.
Town planner Lauren Long said the town’s engineer reviews all permit requests and building plans when they are submitted for consideration.
“(Infrastructure) is something he is looking at constantly,” Long said.
Growth has been an ongoing discussion for Southern Pines town leaders in recent years. In particular, the downtown area has become increasingly attractive for investment. As a result, land prices have skyrocketed, which has prompted more infill and multi-story development.
Southern Pines Planning Board member Cooper Carter said the location of the proposed building in front of the existing building, was a “really good use” of the property.
“This is a nice small project. I think this kind of multifamily use, at this density, there are probably some pretty finite locations where it can occur in the downtown area,” he said, “but I think this is one of them.”
The Southern Pines Town Council will conduct a public hearing to consider the conditional use permit application, the date has not been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.