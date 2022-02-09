A pilot was uninjured after his single-engine airplane crash-landed Wednesday at the Moore County Airport in Carthage.
Chief Mike Cameron of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department said the crash, which happened shortly after 5:40 p.m., caused a small grass fire that was extinguished within minutes by firefighters.
Cameron said the pilot, who was the only person involved with the accident, was standing outside his aircraft when emergency crews arrived. Other agencies at the scene included the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and Moore County EMS.
Information about the cause of the accident was not immediately available.
