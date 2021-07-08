Patrick Pizzella has filed his intent to run for one of three seats on the Pinehurst Village Council. Both Pizzella and his wife, M.J., have extensive experience on the national political stage in addition to being active in local affairs.
Pizzella is a former acting secretary of labor appointed by President Donald Trump in 2019, and previously served as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor and as a member of the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA) after being nominated by President Barack Obama in 2013.
In 2016, he was among the more vocal opponents of the Greens at Arboretum apartment complex as part of a group called Pinehurst Matters.
The list of candidates that have announced their intent to run for one of 37 seats on local municipal boards has continued to grow this week. The Moore County Board of Elections will accept applications through noon on Friday, July 16, when the municipal filing period ends.
Candidates filing paperwork announcing their candidacy as of noon on Thursday, July 8:
Aberdeen: Mayor Robbie Farrell is running for re-election for a four-year term in the mayoral seat. Also on the ballot, incumbent Wilma Laney and Timothy Helms are seeking one of two open Commissioner seats (4-year term).
Cameron: No candidates have filed for the mayoral seat (4-year term), two Commissioners (4-year term), and two Commissioners (unexpired, 2-year term).
Carthage: Anton Sadovnikov and former commissioner George Wilson, Jr. have filed for one of three open Commissioner seats (4-year term).
Foxfire: Paul Canup, Jason Daily, Richard Kight, Ernestine Maccari, Janet Nauman, Donald Nelson, Kevin Robbins, and Gary Samuels have filed for one of three Councilmember seats (4-year term); and Nancy Certain has filed for the unexpired Councilmember seat (2-year term).
Pinebluff: No candidates have filed for the mayoral seat (4-year term) or two Commissioners seats (4-year term),
Pinehurst: Incumbent Kevin Drum, Patrick Pizzella and Emily Stack have filed for one of two Councilmembers seats (4-year term).
Robbins: No candidates have filed for the unexpired mayoral seat (2-year term). Jody Britt and Benjamin Reynolds have filed for one of three Commissioner seats (4-year term).
Southern Pines: Taylor Clement, Brandon Goodman, Mary Ann O’Connor, and incumbent Mike Saulnier have filed for one of two Councilmember seats (4-year term).
Taylortown: Shirlyn Moody, incumbents Mitchell Ratliff and Marvin Taylor, and Mayor James Thompson have filed for one of five Councilmember seats (2-year term).
Vass: No candidates have filed for the mayoral seat (2-year term). Anthony McLeod, Emily Oldham, and Theresa Watson have filed for one of two Commissioner seats (4-year term).
Whispering Pines: Richard Casey, incumbent Pamela Harris and Linda Vandercook have filed for one of three Councilmember seats (4-year term).
All town elections are nonpartisan and decided by simple plurality method, except for Southern Pines. Their elections are nonpartisan with a nonpartisan primary held in October if the number of candidates exceeds twice the number of seats to be elected.
All candidates must be registered voters residing within the respective municipality’s limits. They also must comply with state campaign finance laws to include establishing a candidate campaign committee. Moore County municipalities have set their filing fees at $5, except for the town of Robbins, which has a $10 filing fee.
Notices of candidacy are filed in the offices of the Moore County Board of Elections, 700 Pinehurst Ave., Carthage. Persons interested in filing for office may contact them by phone (910) 947-3868, by email at elections@moorecountync.gov , or by visiting their office. Weekday hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This is what the corporate democrat’s newspaper spoon offers regarding Mr. Pizzella: “Trump’s New Top Labor Official Is Expected to Advance an Anti-Labor Agenda” by Noam Scheiber and Glenn Thrush (July 16, 2019)
