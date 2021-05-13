Gas Pump
Photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Colonial Pipeline has made substantial progress in safely restarting its pipeline system, the company announced Thursday morning. By mid-day, it projects that each of its markets in the Southeastern U.S. will be receiving “product.”

However, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.

According to this map, the green segments on this map are operational, meaning product delivery has commenced. Blue lines will be operational later Thursday.

Colonial Pipeline

“This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of the many Colonial team members across the pipeline who worked safely and tirelessly through the night to get our lines up and running. We are grateful for their dedicated service and professionalism during these extraordinary times,” Colonial announced.

The pipeline restart of operations began yesterday at approximately 5 p.m.

Colonial anticipates that some markets will continue to experience intermittent service interruptions over the next few days .

“As we initiate our return to service, our primary focus remains safety. As part of this startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements.”

(1) comment

JD Rhoades
Dusty Rhoades

Wonder if the fools who were blaming Joe Biden for the Russians hacking the Colonial Pipeline computers are going to give him credit for getting the tap back on. I'm thinking they won't.

