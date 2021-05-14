North Carolinians are not known for keeping their cool.
Panic-buying has been elevated to an art form when it comes to anything resembling a weather emergency: milk and bread sandwiches, anyone? So it was not so surprising that local residents — like millions of folks up and down the East Coast — made a run on gas stations this week.
Colonial Pipeline announced late Wednesday it had restarted its operations following a ransomware cyber-attack on its system. However, the state’s largest fuel provider also cautioned it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.
“The public’s reaction and what they do here, now, is going to determine how quickly we can get back to normal,” said Randy Merritt, owner of Seven Lakes Friendly Mart/Shell. “This is a shortage being created by an unreasonable demand.
“The main thing people need to do is not act like there is an emergency,” he added. “You need to get what you need to get by for a few days and not act like there’s not going to be anymore gas. Everyone doesn’t need to try to keep their tank full — right now there is not enough supply to do that.”
Located on N.C. 211 in the Seven Lakes business district, Merritt’s family-owned business sells about a million gallons of fuel a year. His wholesale supplier keeps tabs on his tanks remotely and schedules regular deliveries every three days or so.
“Retailers, like me, are at the mercy of the wholesalers who are at the mercy of the terminal. The terminal is at the mercy of the pipeline.”
Colonial Pipeline operates four primary pipelines, identified as Lines 1, 2, 3 and 4, in addition to several smaller lateral lines. It has major terminals in Charlotte, Greensboro and a smaller outpost in Selma to serve its North Carolina markets.
Merritt received two deliveries this week, including 9,000 gallons of regular grade gas that arrived at his station Thursday evening around 9:30 p.m. By mid-morning Friday, his tanks were half-depleted again.
It’s also been a rough week for tanker drivers, he said.
Earlier this week, the federal government and N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper issued temporary emergency exemptions that allowed motor carriers and drivers to work more hours and carry heavier loads to help alleviate fuel shortages.
“I had never heard my driver so stressed. He called ahead because he didn’t know if he had enough fuel in his tanker to keep going. He wanted to make sure I had enough diesel to get him back to Greensboro,” Merritt said. “As soon as he got here, we took him out a big bottle of water and pizza.”
Looking ahead to the weekend, Merritt encouraged patience and forbearance.
“This whole situation has never happened before and individual terminals are having to make it up as they go along. They are filling tankers as well as they can. The important thing is there is not a gas shortage if everyone just calms down.”
