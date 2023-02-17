A Missouri pipe manufacturer has chosen Aberdeen for its second plant and will receive financial incentives from the town to help with expenses.
Bulldog Pipe, based in Mountain Grove, Missouri, is a veteran- and family-owned manufacturer of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe for the telecommunications, power utility, electrical, oil and gas industries.
The company has agreed to lease a vacant 60,000-square-foot industrial building at 165 Taylor St.
The company says it plans to invest approximately $2.7 million and has committed to creating 26 full-time jobs at an average annual wage of $50,675 during the first year. Over a five-year period, the company expects to grow to 55 full-time employees and make a total investment exceeding $6.8 million.
“My family and I live in Moore County, so as we started to think about expanding and adding another manufacturing facility, it made the best sense to choose a location in Moore County,” said Brandon McIntosh, owner of Bulldog Pipe.
The town received a $125,000 Building Reuse Grant from the state Department of Commerce to assist in the company’s costs. The company expects to spend more than $500,000 to renovate the Taylor Street building.
The Building Reuse Grant Program is managed by Partners in Progress, the nonprofit public/private economic development organization serving Moore County.
“The building on Taylor Street sat vacant for seven years, so we’re excited that Bulldog Pipe will not only bring new jobs and significant capital investment to the area, but they will also put an idle building back to productive use,” said Natalie Hawkins, executive director of Partners in Progress.
“With a limited supply of existing industrial buildings in the county, we worked hard to help Bulldog Pipe find a suitable location,” she said. “We’re pleased the company chose Moore County and we look forward to supporting Bulldog Pipe in any way we can to help ensure their long-term success in Aberdeen.”
To further support Bulldog Pipe’s new location, the state Department of Commerce also approved $247,445 in sales tax exemptions from purchases of new machinery and equipment, and workforce training valued at $39,000 through the N.C. Community College System’s Customized Training Program.
Sandhills Community College will work with the company to develop a comprehensive training plan to meet the company’s specific workforce development requirements.
The company currently employs 31 full-time employees at its Missouri facility. At the Aberdeen facility, Bulldog Pipe will hire supervisors, maintenance personnel, and production operators, among several other positions. The company also pays 100 percent of health insurance premiums for its employees and provides a benefits package.
“We welcome Bulldog Pipe and look forward to their arrival,” said Aberdeen Mayor Robbie Farrell. “I like to say that ‘Aberdeen is open for business’ and that means we embrace and support new industries like Bulldog Pipe locating in our community.
“Their new facility will generate industrial growth that will benefit all of Moore County, not just Aberdeen, especially in terms of increasing our tax bases.
“We greatly appreciate the valuable support and assistance we have received from the N.C. Department of Commerce, the Economic Development Partnership of N.C., the town of Aberdeen, and Partners in Progress as we worked to secure a location in Moore County to expand our operations and put down roots in Aberdeen,” said McIntosh.
