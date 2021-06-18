Beth Whitman wasn’t going to let back pain get in the way of enjoying the 80th birthday party she had planned last Saturday. There was ping pong to be played.
After playing 75 tennis games on her 75th birthday five years ago, Whitman made a quick change for her 80th birthday agenda. She planned to play 80 ping pong games, but this time it was going to require a little help from party goers.
“Part of the deal was I was going to play 80 games of ping pong because it was my 80th birthday party. Little did I know, I’ve been hit by a huge lower back pain,” Whitman said. “The plans changed, but they turned out pretty good.
“Instead of me playing 80 games, 80 games were going to get played. That way, a whole lot of people — people who aren’t necessarily ping pong players — would get to play. People who don’t know each other would get to play.”
People from age 2 to 92 took part in the ping pong games on a table set up in Whitman’s Southern Pines home, bringing different generations of her friends and her children’s friends to honor the occasion.
Ping pong was a first love for Whitman as a child, who then started playing tennis in high school and picked up the relatively new racquet sport of pickleball last fall.
Because of her back pain, Whitman played the first match of the day, just to make sure she was a part of the 80-match tally kept on a whiteboard. Then her daughter-in-law helped her by changing her medicine so the pain was more bearable.
When a friend came up and said her 17-year-old daughter wanted to play the birthday girl, Whitman's competitive side wouldn’t let her sit on the sidelines.
“I got up and started playing and I thought, ‘Oh my God,’ as I went down 4-0 or whatever. I just had to keep playing and I told my friend Heather, ‘You taught your daughter right because she’s certainly not making it easy,’” Whitman said. “Anyway I came back and beat her.”
The birthday party included the surprise of Whitman’s son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter from Alaska, reuniting the family for the first time since Christmas of 2019. Mother’s intuition had Whitman saying earlier in the day that she thought her family made the cross-country trip for the party, which proved to be right.
“For nine years in a row we have gone to Central America with our families together, so we missed that,” Whitman said. “I usually go to Alaska for three weeks and I missed that. I missed them at Christmas and then again this spring. I’ve been to all the states and 40-some countries. The first trip I’ll make will be to Alaska and then we will see if I go to any other places or not.”
A former educator at The O’Neal School for 35 years, Whitman retired 10 years ago, and many coworkers and former students came to wish her a happy birthday with food, drinks and ping pong.
“For me, it turned out to be great because I loved seeing how it brought people together. People that didn’t even know each other,” Whitman said. “It was great that night to lie in bed thinking about all the people I saw. Some of my friends told me they hadn’t seen each other for a long time because it was a good mix.”
As a parting “gift” for the guests, Whitman had envelopes with a card, a return envelope and $80 in cash. The idea of the gift was for the partygoers to use the $80 to “make the world a little better,” the card enclosed said. The return envelope was to send a note back to Whitman and say how the gift was used.
“I’m not sure where it came from but it came more than a year ago. Once it came, I started to do arithmetic and I said, ‘no, I’m not going to do the arithmetic. I just want to do this,’” Whitman said. “I’ve been looking forward to it because it was a great idea. I must’ve been influenced by something I saw in a little Christian magazine or something.”
Barbara Sherman, who attended the party, said the party favor with a twist falls right in line with Whitman’s personality.
“This is a representation of Beth’s spirit of giving and her commitment to making the world a better place,” she said.
With some time before envelopes make their return to Whitman’s mailbox, she doesn’t have any expectations on what messages could come back to her, although some friends have reached out through phone calls to let them know they are thinking about their plans.
“This is the best thing about it. I’m not the type of person to plan or predict and this or that or the other. I’m wide open for this,” Whitman said. “I’ve got a lot of good returns, even from people who haven’t made their decision yet. One of them was a mother-daughter combination who said that they’re two different generations and see things differently. They said it also shows them how much we have.”
Whitman’s living room and kitchen still have reminders of her celebration, with a large pickle jar-like container filled with signed ping pong balls from partygoers and the 80 tally marks on the whiteboard sitting in the living room.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
